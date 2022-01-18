This position reports to Engineering Team Lead
We are looking for a Site Reliability Software Engineer to work on our SRE team, who has initiative and is comfortable taking ownership over assigned projects while working collaboratively in a team environment. The engineer will need to work with technical colleagues and must be comfortable gathering and organizing information into a sensible action plan.
The high level
- Design, develop and test code written in Golang, Bash and Python
- Building tooling around DevOps and Software Engineering best practices
- Draft technical specifications and briefs
- Monitor latency, performance, efficiency, and change management.
- Passionate about improving resilience and observability of distributed systems
- Perform code reviews
- Maintain and improve code quality
- Write and deploy robust and backwards compatible code
Your qualifications & experience
- Minimum 3 years experience in a DevOps/SRE role or similar
- Knowledge of CompSci theory (networking, databases, data structures, algorithms, cloud computing, security, code design, distributed systems and testing)
- Version control experience (Git preferred)
- Experience setting up and deploying containerized environments (Docker & Kubernetes preferred)
- Experience in configuring and deploying a wide range of web applications (Django / Flask / Laravel / Express / etc)
- Experience in configuring and deploying CI/CD tools and pipelines (Jenkins preferred)
- Experience working in a Mac/Linux environment
- Experience with metrics & monitoring systems (Prometheus / Grafana / NewRelic / ElasticAPM / etc)
- Proficiency in Bash scripting and Python
Bonus points
- B.Sc in Computer Science, Electrical (& Computer) Engineering or a related field
- Service and event driven architectures experience (PubSub)
- Experience with e-commerce based applications
- Google Cloud experience (Compute Engine / Kubernetes Engine / App Engine / BigQuery / CloudSQL / etc)
- Experience working with caching systems such as Varnish, Redis, Memcached, etc
- Relational Database systems experience (MySQL / PostgreSQL preferred)
- Proficiency in Golang
The skills we need
- Strong problem solving and analytical skills
- Strong drive for results
- Be comfortable working within a team
- Good communication skills
- Build and maintain relationships
Desired Skills:
- DevOps
- SRE
- Golang
- bash
- python