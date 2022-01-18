SOC Analyst – Tier 2 at Modusbps

The new reality we are all experiencing has forced organisations to tougheen up on security requirements due to the influx of work functions going digital. Modus is seeking to employ a tech savvy SOC Analyst.
The tier 2 SOC analysts are incident responders, remediating serious attacks escalated from Tier 1, assessing the scope of the attack and affected systems, and collecting data for further analysis.
Please see the basic requirements for the role below:
- Implement and manage security tools
- Investigate suspicious activities, contain and prevent them
- Reduce downtime and ensure business continuity
- Providing security services to the rest of the organization
- Audit and compliance support
- Network defense
- Ethical hacking
- Incident response
- Computer forensics
- Reverse engineering
- Cloud App Security
- Mcafee MVision EDR
- McAfee DLP
- Mimecast
- Darktrace(advantageous)
Qualifications
– BSc in Computer Sciences or equivalent
– 5 years’ experience in IT Information Security
– 5 years’ experience in cyber security tools and technologies
Desired Skills:
- Malware Analysis
- GCIA
- Intrusion Detection
- Security Operations
- Penetration Testing Tool
- Incident Handling
- Vulnerability scanning
- Network forensics