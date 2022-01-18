SOC Analyst – Tier 2 at Modusbps

The new reality we are all experiencing has forced organisations to tougheen up on security requirements due to the influx of work functions going digital. Modus is seeking to employ a tech savvy SOC Analyst.

The tier 2 SOC analysts are incident responders, remediating serious attacks escalated from Tier 1, assessing the scope of the attack and affected systems, and collecting data for further analysis.

Please see the basic requirements for the role below:

Implement and manage security tools

Investigate suspicious activities, contain and prevent them

Reduce downtime and ensure business continuity

Providing security services to the rest of the organization

Audit and compliance support

Network defense

Ethical hacking

Incident response

Computer forensics

Reverse engineering

Cloud App Security

Mcafee MVision EDR

McAfee DLP

Mimecast

Darktrace(advantageous)

Qualifications

– BSc in Computer Sciences or equivalent

– 5 years’ experience in IT Information Security

– 5 years’ experience in cyber security tools and technologies

Desired Skills:

Malware Analysis

GCIA

Intrusion Detection

Security Operations

Penetration Testing Tool

Incident Handling

Vulnerability scanning

Network forensics

Learn more/Apply for this position