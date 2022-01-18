Software Engineer

Requirements:
- Highly competent with HTML, CSS (SASS), Javascript and the associated
- ecosystem.
- Highly competent with one of Node, Ruby, Go, Python, PHP, Java or C# (experience with more than one or the others is advantageous)
- Referenceable or demonstrable experience with application-level architectural principles.
- Most importantly, someone who is in search of true technical excellence. The kind of developer who knows how the entire toolchain of their language works.
- Solid experience with Git.
- Able to run a team or lead a software project.
What you will do in this role:
- Write functional, tested Typescript
- React, React Native and NodeArchitect, test, and deliver applications on AWS
- Set the technical standards and direction for your projects and team
- Choose specific architectures or technologies for projects
- Mentor more junior developers
- Participate in setting the overall technical direction
- Spend 10% of your time investing in your skills
Please be sure to email your CV, with subject line “Node Engineer” to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- node
- react
- aws
- typescript