Software Engineer

Jan 18, 2022

Requirements:

  • Highly competent with HTML, CSS (SASS), Javascript and the associated
  • ecosystem.
  • Highly competent with one of Node, Ruby, Go, Python, PHP, Java or C# (experience with more than one or the others is advantageous)
  • Referenceable or demonstrable experience with application-level architectural principles.
  • Most importantly, someone who is in search of true technical excellence. The kind of developer who knows how the entire toolchain of their language works.
  • Solid experience with Git.
  • Able to run a team or lead a software project.

What you will do in this role:

  • Write functional, tested Typescript
  • React, React Native and NodeArchitect, test, and deliver applications on AWS
  • Set the technical standards and direction for your projects and team
  • Choose specific architectures or technologies for projects
  • Mentor more junior developers
  • Participate in setting the overall technical direction
  • Spend 10% of your time investing in your skills

Please be sure to email your CV, with subject line “Node Engineer” to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • node
  • react
  • aws
  • typescript

