Software Engineer

Requirements:

Highly competent with HTML, CSS (SASS), Javascript and the associated

ecosystem.

Highly competent with one of Node, Ruby, Go, Python, PHP, Java or C# (experience with more than one or the others is advantageous)

Referenceable or demonstrable experience with application-level architectural principles.

Most importantly, someone who is in search of true technical excellence. The kind of developer who knows how the entire toolchain of their language works.

Solid experience with Git.

Able to run a team or lead a software project.

What you will do in this role:

Write functional, tested Typescript

React, React Native and NodeArchitect, test, and deliver applications on AWS

Set the technical standards and direction for your projects and team

Choose specific architectures or technologies for projects

Mentor more junior developers

Participate in setting the overall technical direction

Spend 10% of your time investing in your skills

Please be sure to email your CV, with subject line "Node Engineer"

Desired Skills:

node

react

aws

typescript

