Systems Analyst at Parvana Recruitment

Jan 18, 2022

Responsibilities:

  • Producing logical, technical and configuration specifications.
  • Carrying out systems analysis and design, system testing and user interface design.
  • Compiling conceptual and detailed solution design documentation.
  • Interpreting complex business requirements and providing potential solutions in conjunction with internal stakeholders and external vendors.
  • Developing complex solutions, considering upstream/downstream workflow impacts.
  • Compiling user manuals and overarching solution and configuration set-up and or development requirements and impacts.
  • Technical design of applications based on requirements documentation, aligned with architectural guidelines and collaborating with the applicable external vendors.
  • Creating Use Case Realization Documentation and a Logical Data Model.
  • Creating System Integration Specifications.
  • Analysing the existing landscape for services that can be reused.
  • Providing progress reports for the Product Owner / Project Manager.
  • Testing and implementation of application changes.
  • Designing new or enhanced configurations to accommodate business needs.
  • Participate in the process design or re-design and translate business/user requirements/ processes into a system design.
  • Develop and maintain all relevant SDLC documentation.
  • Reviewing and editing requirements, specifications, business and systems processes and recommendations related to proposed solutions.
  • Facilitating functional/technical design sessions with the development and technical teams.

Qualifications:

  • Relevant tertiary degree or diploma.

Skills / Experience:

  • 5+ years experience performing a variety of systems analysis, design, configuration, installation, implementation, procurement, or technical support duties.
  • Knowledge/Understanding of:
    • Object-Orientation and UML
    • Microsoft SQL Server
    • Problem analysis and problem-solving techniques
    • Impact analysis techniques
    • Documentation frameworks, tools and standards
    • Project Management Principles

  • Knowledge of SWIFT will be an advantage
  • SDLC Methodology
  • Relevant program languages
  • Strong verbal and written communication skills.
  • Ability to work in a cross-functional team across all IT disciplines and Business Units.
  • Good interpersonal and client-handling skills with the ability to manage expectations and explain technical detail.
  • Knowledge of the Investment Administration environment would be an advantage.
  • Ability to research/problem solve technical problems through appropriate use of available resources.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Systems Design
  • SDLC

