Technical Administrator

Jan 18, 2022

Technical Administrator required at a medical supplier, for a 3-month fixed term contract, in Pretoria East.

Duties & Responsibilities but not limited to

  • Deal directly with customers either by telephone, electronically (include face to face representatives and managers).
  • Respond promptly to customer inquiries – internal and external.
  • Handle and resolve customer complaints – internal and external.
  • Obtain and evaluate all relevant information to handle inquiries and complaints.
  • Perform customer verifications.
  • Process sales quotation, sales orders, sales invoice, sales credit notes, forms, reports, applications, and requests.
  • Direct requests and unresolved issues to the designated resource.
  • Manage customers’ accounts.
  • Keep records of customer interactions and transactions with company – consignment stock and reports.
  • Record details of inquiries, comments, and complaints.
  • Manage administration in the Technical Department.
  • Record details of actions taken.
  • Communicate and coordinate with internal departments.
  • Follow up on customer interactions – invoices and consignment.
  • Assist Department Head with administrative tasks.
  • Manage processes such as but not limited to PER processes, warrantee replacements and SAP adjustments of such processes.
  • Maintain contact with all clients in the market area to ensure high levels of Client Service and Satisfaction.
  • Demonstrate ability to interact and cooperate with all company employees.
  • Build trust, value others, communicate effectively, drive execution, foster innovation, focus on the customer, collaborate with others, solve problems creatively and demonstrate high integrity.
  • Maintain professional internal and external relationships that meet company core values.
  • Proactively establish and maintain effective working team relationships with all Support Departments.

Minimum Requirements

  • Informing Others.
  • Managing Processes.
  • Promoting Process Improvement.
  • Reporting Skills.
  • Proven customer support experience or experience as a client services representative.
  • Strong phone contact handling skills and active listening.
  • Familiarity with CRM systems and practices.
  • Customer orientation and ability to adapt/respond to different types of characters.
  • Excellent communication and presentation skills.
  • Works accurate – eye for detail.
  • Ability to multi-task, prioritize, and manage time effectively.
  • High school education.
  • Computer Skills: Microsoft Office: Email, SAP.

Desired Skills:

  • Technical administrator
  • General Administration
  • Data Entry
  • Support Administration

