Technical Administrator required at a medical supplier, for a 3-month fixed term contract, in Pretoria East.
Duties & Responsibilities but not limited to
- Deal directly with customers either by telephone, electronically (include face to face representatives and managers).
- Respond promptly to customer inquiries – internal and external.
- Handle and resolve customer complaints – internal and external.
- Obtain and evaluate all relevant information to handle inquiries and complaints.
- Perform customer verifications.
- Process sales quotation, sales orders, sales invoice, sales credit notes, forms, reports, applications, and requests.
- Direct requests and unresolved issues to the designated resource.
- Manage customers’ accounts.
- Keep records of customer interactions and transactions with company – consignment stock and reports.
- Record details of inquiries, comments, and complaints.
- Manage administration in the Technical Department.
- Record details of actions taken.
- Communicate and coordinate with internal departments.
- Follow up on customer interactions – invoices and consignment.
- Assist Department Head with administrative tasks.
- Manage processes such as but not limited to PER processes, warrantee replacements and SAP adjustments of such processes.
- Maintain contact with all clients in the market area to ensure high levels of Client Service and Satisfaction.
- Demonstrate ability to interact and cooperate with all company employees.
- Build trust, value others, communicate effectively, drive execution, foster innovation, focus on the customer, collaborate with others, solve problems creatively and demonstrate high integrity.
- Maintain professional internal and external relationships that meet company core values.
- Proactively establish and maintain effective working team relationships with all Support Departments.
Minimum Requirements
- Informing Others.
- Managing Processes.
- Promoting Process Improvement.
- Reporting Skills.
- Proven customer support experience or experience as a client services representative.
- Strong phone contact handling skills and active listening.
- Familiarity with CRM systems and practices.
- Customer orientation and ability to adapt/respond to different types of characters.
- Excellent communication and presentation skills.
- Works accurate – eye for detail.
- Ability to multi-task, prioritize, and manage time effectively.
- High school education.
- Computer Skills: Microsoft Office: Email, SAP.
Desired Skills:
- Technical administrator
- General Administration
- Data Entry
- Support Administration