Technical Administrator

Technical Administrator required at a medical supplier, for a 3-month fixed term contract, in Pretoria East.

Duties & Responsibilities but not limited to

Deal directly with customers either by telephone, electronically (include face to face representatives and managers).

Respond promptly to customer inquiries – internal and external.

Handle and resolve customer complaints – internal and external.

Obtain and evaluate all relevant information to handle inquiries and complaints.

Perform customer verifications.

Process sales quotation, sales orders, sales invoice, sales credit notes, forms, reports, applications, and requests.

Direct requests and unresolved issues to the designated resource.

Manage customers’ accounts.

Keep records of customer interactions and transactions with company – consignment stock and reports.

Record details of inquiries, comments, and complaints.

Manage administration in the Technical Department.

Record details of actions taken.

Communicate and coordinate with internal departments.

Follow up on customer interactions – invoices and consignment.

Assist Department Head with administrative tasks.

Manage processes such as but not limited to PER processes, warrantee replacements and SAP adjustments of such processes.

Maintain contact with all clients in the market area to ensure high levels of Client Service and Satisfaction.

Demonstrate ability to interact and cooperate with all company employees.

Build trust, value others, communicate effectively, drive execution, foster innovation, focus on the customer, collaborate with others, solve problems creatively and demonstrate high integrity.

Maintain professional internal and external relationships that meet company core values.

Proactively establish and maintain effective working team relationships with all Support Departments.

Minimum Requirements

Informing Others.

Managing Processes.

Promoting Process Improvement.

Reporting Skills.

Proven customer support experience or experience as a client services representative.

Strong phone contact handling skills and active listening.

Familiarity with CRM systems and practices.

Customer orientation and ability to adapt/respond to different types of characters.

Excellent communication and presentation skills.

Works accurate – eye for detail.

Ability to multi-task, prioritize, and manage time effectively.

High school education.

Computer Skills: Microsoft Office: Email, SAP.

Desired Skills:

Technical administrator

General Administration

Data Entry

Support Administration

