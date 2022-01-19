2nd scrum master

Requirements:

  • IT related degree or diploma (Programming preferred)
  • Certified Scrum Master
  • 2 – 3 years professional experience in a related role, e.g., scrum master or project manager
  • Knowledge of one or more Agile management and collaboration tools (strong preference will be given to Microsoft TFS)
  • Adequate technical knowledge to challenge development estimates and impact of unforeseen impediments.
  • Good skills and knowledge of facilitation, continuous improvement, empowerment, transparency, and servant leadership
  • Demonstrable experience in energizing and motivating teams whilst adhering to Agile methodology
  • Experienced in resolving impediments and having control over the scrum processes
  • Knowledge and experience with Agile techniques User Stories, TDD, Continuous Integration, Testing, Pairing, Agile Games
  • Extreme attention to detail
  • Highly quantitative w.r.t. scrum metrics
  • Strong process adherence discipline
  • Confidence to work constructively with a group of young, dynamic engineers, such as quickly earn trust and respect through demonstrated abilities

Learn more/Apply for this position