Application Architect (AWS Cloud)

Jan 19, 2022

Typical duties

  • Expand and refine architecture of an existing hybrid cloud application
  • Designing major aspects of the architecture including components
  • Providing technical leadership to the application development team
  • Ensure delivery of technical artefacts by external vendor are correct and aligned to company standards and processes
  • Obtain performance metrics ensuring current system performance is aligned with expected
  • Performing design and code reviews
  • Also developing new standards and processes as and where required
  • Collaborating with other stakeholders to ensure the architecture is aligned with business requirements

Specific Skills and Experience

  • .Net Core
  • Docker
  • AWS Lambdas
  • AWS ECS
  • AWS Fargate
  • AWS RDS
  • AWS API Gateway
  • AWS SQS
  • AWS SNS
  • AWS Cloud Watch
  • REST
  • Ocelot
  • SQL Server
  • Azure Dev Ops
  • JIRA

