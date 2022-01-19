Application Architect (AWS Cloud)
Typical duties
- Expand and refine architecture of an existing hybrid cloud application
- Designing major aspects of the architecture including components
- Providing technical leadership to the application development team
- Ensure delivery of technical artefacts by external vendor are correct and aligned to company standards and processes
- Obtain performance metrics ensuring current system performance is aligned with expected
- Performing design and code reviews
- Also developing new standards and processes as and where required
- Ensure delivery of technical artefacts by external vendor are correct and aligned to company standards and processes
- Collaborating with other stakeholders to ensure the architecture is aligned with business requirements
Specific Skills and Experience
- .Net Core
- Docker
- AWS Lambdas
- AWS ECS
- AWS Fargate
- AWS RDS
- AWS API Gateway
- AWS SQS
- AWS SNS
- AWS Cloud Watch
- REST
- Ocelot
- SQL Server
- Azure Dev Ops
- JIRA