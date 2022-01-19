Data Analyst

WHAT YOU’RE GOING TO DO

INTERNAL PROCESS

Interact and collaborate with technical and business stakeholders to identify data sources, find data definitions for data as well as formulate and implement solutions.

Gather information from various sources, analyse results and interpret patterns and trends.

Once data has been gathered and interpreted, report back what has been found in an easily accessible and accurate manner, which supports consistent and informed operational, tactical and strategic business decisions.

Development and design of professional reports and dashboards to support various stakeholders within the company.

Testing, debugging and reconciliation of data to source data to ensure data integrity.

Communicate progress, including easily understandable representation of the data.

Produce documentation.

Promote the use of existing enterprise and divisional data standards to enhance data quality, ensure constant compliance and adherence to data governance principles.

Promote reusability, maintainability, reliability, and scalability in design and development of data solutions.

Process live and confidential data according to specified guidelines.

Evaluate changes and updates to source production systems that could impact reporting and eventually business decisions.

Ensure accuracy and integrity of data and its attribution to costs incurred by business. Building models required for the business to guide business, including financial, decisions.

Perform analysis for business to give them a better understanding of relevant data/trends/behaviour.

Create detailed specifications for data analysis and reporting.

Pro-active in suggesting for opportunities as well as making analytical observations on any aspect that would be beneficial to business.

CLIENT

Provide clear analytical insights to clients and stakeholders.

Build and maintain relationships with clients and internal and external stakeholders.

Deliver on commitments made with clients and internal and external stakeholders in order to ensure that client expectations are managed

Make recommendations to improve client service and fair treatment of clients within area of responsibility.

Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.

PEOPLE

Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and stakeholders.

Positively influence and participate in change initiatives.

Continuously develop own expertise in terms of professional, industry and legislation knowledge.

Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas.

Take ownership for driving career development.

FINANCIAL

Identify opportunities to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency.

Manage financial and other company resources under your control with due respect.

Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum.

WHAT COMPETENCIES YOU’LL REQUIRE

Verbal and written communication

Interpersonal skills

Analytical skills

Report writing

Problem solving

Ability to work independently

EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS

Degree in Mathematics/ Information Technology / Informatics / Statistics

3-5 years’ experience as a data analyst or related field (essential)

Health industry experience would be advantageous.

Advanced MS Excel skills

Good understanding and use of SQL

Good understanding and use of Analytical tools

Power BI at least 1 years Power BI working knowledge

