Developer – Full Stack at Parvana Recruitment

Responsibilities:
- Lead and participate in the entire SDLC including software design, implementation, code reviews, integration and debugging for new products and existing ones.
- Drive continuous iterative agile like software planning and development.
- Plan, track and schedule software deliverables, for agile like software development.
- Architect, develop and document software solutions.
- Train and oversee the activities of the members of a development team.
- Analyze and resolve technical and application problems.
- Use versioning tools like SVN/Git to document changes made to code.
- Creative, strategic and structural problem solving.
- Create technical specifications and test cases.
- Flexible time availability to address, advise and help solve urgent issues.
- Independently lead projects to completion.
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science and 9+ years of relevant professional experience, OR, Post Graduate Degree in Computer Science and 7+ years of relevant professional experience.
Skills / Experience:
- 6 years of related C/C++ software development experience.
- Experience as a Team Lead or as a Lead Developer.
- Inter-process communication and multi-threaded programming experience.
- Preferred Skills:
- Database Technologies | C++ | .Net | ASP.NET | C# | Visual Studio.
- Microsoft Excel | Microsoft Stack | Windows | Web Services| Microsoft SQL.
Desired Skills:
- Developer
- Full Stack
- C++