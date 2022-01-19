Developer – Java at Parvana Recruitment

Jan 19, 2022

Responsibilities:

  • Designing, developing, testing and delivering high quality software/solutions.
  • Creating and reviewing product/project deliverables according to the life cycle methodologies.
  • Researching and resolving customer reported problems.
  • Maintaining working knowledge of the hardware platform, network and application layers.
  • Managing the software dependencies for use in implementing proper solutions.
  • Exhibit good technical and business judgment and thorough understanding of how customers use the Company product when dealing with product requirements, complex design issues and tradeoffs.

Qualifications:

  • Higher education (Bachelor’s degree) in computer science or related field.

Skills / Experience:

  • 4 years software development experience.
  • Java experience

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Java Developer
  • Software Engineer

