DevOps Engineer

This role is fully remote

Ideal candidates look like:

Someone with at least 3 years’ experience within a DevOps role.

Decent experience with cloud infrastructure AWS, GCP, Azure.

Decent experience with IAC tools such as Terraform or Cloudformation

Worked with web servers like Apache and Nginx.

Familiar with Linux based operating systems.

The ability to work collaboratively in an ever-changing remote friendly environment.

Nice to haves:

BSc Computer Science, technical tertiary qualification or significant work experience.

Experience with AWS Lambda’s, AWS APIGateways, EC2, S3, Serverless.

Experience with configuration management tools such as Packer, Ansible or Chef.

Job Description:

Build and Maintain our CI/CD build server infrastructure.

Assist with setting up Monitoring including but is not limited to, dashboards, logs

Working on getting the right Alerts out to various channels.

Building up plans around redundancy fall back servers/regions, backups

Update and maintain documentation around our infrastructure and processes.

Automate dependency management and ensure our services are under support with recent versions of software.

Assist the team in being security aware.

Run fire drills with the team and ensure we are able to identify and resolve issues

Tech stack:

Frontend: :react: React, :angular: Angular, :typescript: TypeScript.

Backend: :python: Python, :nodejs: Node, PHP.

Data: MongoDB, PostgreSQL, MySQL.

Infra: AWS Lambda’s, Serverless, S3, EC2, API Gateway, GCP.

Tools: Jira, Confluence, Git, Postman.

Automation: Gitlab pipelines, CI/CD, Terraform.

What sort of things are coming up on our roadmap:

Taking our SSO integration to the next level

Building a single view of our customers using modern data science techniques.

Building a seamless integration for our merchants

Expanding our offering to more African countries

Expanding our payment options

Desired Skills:

DevOps

Azure

Linux

AWS

EC2

Python

Learn more/Apply for this position