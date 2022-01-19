DevOps Engineer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A Digital Advertising Agency, who prides itself on creating bespoke solutions to clients, seeks a highly technical DevOps Engineer with strong Linux and at least 2 years hands-on AWS experience to join its team. Your role will entail the architecture, provision, monitoring and management of various environments, maintaining automated build pipelines and building CI/CD pipelines utilising AWS Developer tools. You will require experience provisioning and maintaining Linux servers, have worked with core AWS services including EC2, S3, Lambda, RDS, CloudWatch & IAM and proficiency in 1 of the following: Node.js, JavaScript, PHP, Bash or Python. You must also be able to troubleshoot, conduct root cause analysis and document case studies. An AWS Certification will prove hugely [URL Removed] provision, monitor and manage various environments.

Design, implement and maintain automated build pipelines and automated deployment pipelines.

Comfortably build CI/CD pipelines with AWS Developer tools (CodePipepline, CodeBuild, CodeDeploy).

Drive DevOps automation and containerisation strategies.

REQUIREMENTS:

Strong IT infrastructure background as the role will require provisioning and maintenance of Linux servers.

Proficiency working with core AWS services (EC2, S3, Lambda, RDS, Cloudwatch, IAM).

Able to troubleshoot and root cause analysis.

Can document case studies and lessons learned.

Some experience with at least one programming/scripting language Node.js, JavaScript, PHP, Bash, Python.

Experience with building, deploying, and managing Javascript as well PHP-based applications.

Experience in an Agile Development environment.

Advantageous

Certification (AWS Certified Developer Certification).

Experience with DB Management (MySQL, MongoDB).

Git repository management (preferably Bitbucket).

Experience with containerisation technologies (Docker, Kubernetes, ECS).

Test Automation.

