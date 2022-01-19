Digital Analyst

Jan 19, 2022

Duties and responsibilities:

  • Develop performance measurement and reporting framework for digital marketing campaigns and practices
  • Ensure that the appropriate tagging conventions as well as custom views, dimensions and goal tracking are implemented to support the measurement framework, across platforms
  • Extract and prepare data
  • Identify, analyse, and interpret trends or patterns in complex data sets using analytical techniques
  • Develop recommendations based on the data for changes to marketing tactics and strategies to improve performance
  • Produce insightful visualisations (reports and/or dashboards) that enable actionable recommendations and outputs
  • Work closely with sales and marketing teams to identify opportunities for new client acquisition
  • Collaborate with the BI and CX teams (e.g. customer stream or advanced analytics) to generate insight using advanced analytical techniques
  • Identify commercial opportunities and recommend innovative solutions
  • Build models and run simulations to inform and optimise marketing spend for ongoing and upcoming campaigns
  • Conduct competitive research and analyse benchmarking data
  • Championing an environment of learning and growth in the field of digital analytics

Qualification and Experience:

  • Bachelor’s degree in marketing, data analysis and/or related fields (stats, maths, computer science)
  • Google Academy qualifications:
  • Google AdWords Fundamentals Certified
  • Google Search Advertising Certified
  • Google Display Advertising Certified
  • Google Analytics Certified
  • Google Video Advertising Certified
  • Google Mobile Advertising Certified
  • A minim of 3-5 years experience in the field of digital marketing analytics Expert: Google Marketing Platform, Analytics 360, Tag manager 360, Campaign Manager, Display and video 360, Search ads 360, Optimise, Data Studio, Big Query
  • Expert: Microsoft Excel
  • Strong knowledge of and experience with:
  • reporting packages
  • databases
  • querying (e.g. Business Objects, Tableau, Datorama, SAP, SQL)
  • Understanding of integrated messaging platforms (e.g. Marketo, Everlytic), marketing automation system (D365) and content management system
  • Strong analytical mind and an ability to extract, prepare, analyse and visualise data to drive business and marketing decisions

