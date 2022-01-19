Digital Analyst

Duties and responsibilities:
- Develop performance measurement and reporting framework for digital marketing campaigns and practices
- Ensure that the appropriate tagging conventions as well as custom views, dimensions and goal tracking are implemented to support the measurement framework, across platforms
- Extract and prepare data
- Identify, analyse, and interpret trends or patterns in complex data sets using analytical techniques
- Develop recommendations based on the data for changes to marketing tactics and strategies to improve performance
- Produce insightful visualisations (reports and/or dashboards) that enable actionable recommendations and outputs
- Work closely with sales and marketing teams to identify opportunities for new client acquisition
- Collaborate with the BI and CX teams (e.g. customer stream or advanced analytics) to generate insight using advanced analytical techniques
- Identify commercial opportunities and recommend innovative solutions
- Build models and run simulations to inform and optimise marketing spend for ongoing and upcoming campaigns
- Conduct competitive research and analyse benchmarking data
- Championing an environment of learning and growth in the field of digital analytics
Qualification and Experience:
- Bachelor’s degree in marketing, data analysis and/or related fields (stats, maths, computer science)
- Google Academy qualifications:
- Google AdWords Fundamentals Certified
- Google Search Advertising Certified
- Google Display Advertising Certified
- Google Analytics Certified
- Google Video Advertising Certified
- Google Mobile Advertising Certified
- A minim of 3-5 years experience in the field of digital marketing analytics Expert: Google Marketing Platform, Analytics 360, Tag manager 360, Campaign Manager, Display and video 360, Search ads 360, Optimise, Data Studio, Big Query
- Expert: Microsoft Excel
- Strong knowledge of and experience with:
- reporting packages
- databases
- querying (e.g. Business Objects, Tableau, Datorama, SAP, SQL)
- Understanding of integrated messaging platforms (e.g. Marketo, Everlytic), marketing automation system (D365) and content management system
- Strong analytical mind and an ability to extract, prepare, analyse and visualise data to drive business and marketing decisions
Desired Skills:
- Google AdWords Fundamentals Certified
- Digital Analytics
- Google platform
- Google Analytics
- Google Video Advertising
- Google Academy
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree