eCommerce Web Project Manager (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A provider of innovative Software Solutions seeks a forward-thinking E-commerce Web Project Manager who is able to understand and converse about business requirements, is a great team player and willing to work & grow with the business and its clients. Your core role will be to drive and implement the e-commerce B2C web design process for each client which will include studying the clients brief, establishing website project scope, and sitemap, navigation and homepage structure, creating mock-ups of pages & implementing parts of the site architecture and design. The ideal candidate requires a Business/Digital Marketing or Project Management tertiary qualification, at least 3 years e-commerce project design and implementation, be familiar with Shopify, WooCommerce, SEO, Mailchimp, have basic proficiency with HTML & CSS and be willing to learn new platforms with plug-ins and [URL Removed] and implement the e-commerce B2C web design process for each client –

Prepare: During this phase, it is your job to study the clients proposal, receive the clients brief and have a consultation call with the client to understand their business and technical requirements. Additionally understand their customer segments and high-level customer journeys to inform design.

During this phase, it is your job to study the clients proposal, receive the clients brief and have a consultation call with the client to understand their business and technical requirements. Additionally understand their customer segments and high-level customer journeys to inform design. Establish Website project scope: Summarise your final scope and timeline in the customer brief with their approval. Provide clients with a comprehensive list of their requirements to meet deadlines.

Summarise your final scope and timeline in the customer brief with their approval. Provide clients with a comprehensive list of their requirements to meet deadlines. Define: Lead the architecture planning committee and establish a sitemap, navigation and homepage structure to answer the brief fully. Get internal and then customer approval.

Lead the architecture planning committee and establish a sitemap, navigation and homepage structure to answer the brief fully. Get internal and then customer approval. Design: Work with Designers to establish a visual mock-up of the pages as agreed in the client’s package. Get internal and customer approval. Assist with the site set up (welcome page), Google Analytics integration, Social Media integration and email subscription feature as defined by client.

Work with Designers to establish a visual mock-up of the pages as agreed in the client’s package. Get internal and customer approval. Assist with the site set up (welcome page), Google Analytics integration, Social Media integration and email subscription feature as defined by client. Build: During this phase the Developers will code the site and you will implement parts of the site architecture and design (if template is used). After designing you will assist with various integrations (working with the Developers) and then load content as per package.

During this phase the Developers will code the site and you will implement parts of the site architecture and design (if template is used). After designing you will assist with various integrations (working with the Developers) and then load content as per package. Test & Debug: On some sites, you will run this phase yourself or you may have to manage others doing testing and debugging. Get customer sign off on site. Instigate payment process (due in 6 weeks from sign off).

On some sites, you will run this phase yourself or you may have to manage others doing testing and debugging. Get customer sign off on site. Instigate payment process (due in 6 weeks from sign off). Deploy: Training with the client to enable them to manage their own back end and load content. We will ask you to create videos for training so that we can provide it as further assistance to clients.

Training with the client to enable them to manage their own back end and load content. We will ask you to create videos for training so that we can provide it as further assistance to clients. Launch: Launch the site on the day agreed with the customer and monitor the site for the first week. Write a performance report at the end of that week and hand the site over to the help desk

In order to be successful at the process described above, you are required to be able to

Understand the general business requirements of a customer.

Develop site structure and site navigation by understanding the audience and by categorising the content appropriately. Funnel traffic through the site correctly.

Understand the broad strokes of SEO and understand where to bring it into the process and to what extent.

Understand and implement existing templates (or explore new ones).

Give clear design direction to developers and designers to ensure customer is satisfied first time round.

Ensure designs dont all look the same or follow the same pattern. It must be diverse, client appropriate and excellent. Existing sites are our number one marketing tool and encourage word of mouth referrals.

Understand NopCommerce in detail. Study it, read up on it, test it so that you know it better than any other person.

Understand all the plugins we currently use as well as the integrations available to the customers. You must be able to implement some of these on your own.

Understand SEO and how to build it into the design process when required.

Assure quality solutions by developing and completing test plans, maintaining project and technical documentation as required.

Furthermore, the following will be expected –

Deliver on time and in budget: Manage all your projects with a balance of speed and accuracy and ensure milestones are met on time and that customers are always aware of where we are in the process.

Manage Developers, Designers and Testers when needed, effectively.

Meet cost standards by monitoring expenses, implementing cost-saving actions.

Provide project status reports by collecting, analysing, and summarising data and trends.

Update job knowledge by tracking technology and project management advances; participating in educational opportunities; reading professional publications; maintaining personal networks; participating in professional organisations.

Accomplish organisation goals by accepting ownership for finding ways to meet new and different requests; exploring opportunities to add value to what we already deliver to customers.

Always provide helpful and friendly assistance to existing and potential customers.

Add value to the business by thinking of offerings that may satisfy customer needs better than currently.

Add value to the business by creating process flows, learning documentation or any other new business or technical ideas that will move us forward, make us better.

Search for customer information that will be helpful to market the business whether that may be in social media post, blogs or articles. Present your findings or ideas to marketing.

REQUIREMENTS:

Business, Digital Marketing or Project Management qualification.

A minimum 3 years experience in e-commerce project design and implementation.

Familiar with an e-commerce platform like Shopify, Woocommerce or others, Social Media platforms, SEO, Mailchimp, marketing automation.

Basic knowledge of HTML and CSS

Willing to learn new platforms, with plug-ins and integrations.

Knowledge of nopCommerce is a big plus, but not essential.

ATTRIBUTES:

Finisher completer with strong organisational skills.

Self-starter with management potential.

A drive for excellence and applying their own initiative in appropriate, effective ways.

