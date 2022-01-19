Hybrid Mobile Developer

Reference: JC52151

Our client who specializes in healthcare, retirement annuities and savings accounts, and life and short-term insurance in South Africa is seeking a Hybrid Mobile Developer within the Centurion region Gauteng.

Duties include, but are not limited to:

Design and highly develop performant hybrid applications.

Consume secured REST API’s.

Adhere to architecture principles and policies.

Experience designing n-tiered applications (multi layered architecture).

Contribute to design sessions.

Analyze impact of proposed changes to programs and provide estimates.

Produce code that is easily maintainable.

Produce code that adheres to functional and technical specifications.

Adhere to technical standards.

Produce code that is well documented.

Assist other developers.

Perform quality assurance checks / code reviews.

Contribute to the establishment of best practice standards.

Prepare technical specifications.

Perform unit and system testing.

Work closely with Site Reliability Engineering to ensure deliverables are automated and monitored.

Ensure audit, security and access control requirements are adhered to.

Adhere to deadlines.

Position requirements as follows:

Prior native or hybrid mobile app development experience.

Relevant IT Qualification.

Should you want to apply for the position, please send through your CV and qualifications to the following email address and use the reference number for the position as the subject of the email

Email: [Email Address Removed]

Should you not get an email from us within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

Android Development

Development iOS

Mobile Development

Android

Mobile Application

Development Of Mobile Applications

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

