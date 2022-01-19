Reference: JC52151
Our client who specializes in healthcare, retirement annuities and savings accounts, and life and short-term insurance in South Africa is seeking a Hybrid Mobile Developer within the Centurion region Gauteng.
Duties include, but are not limited to:
- Design and highly develop performant hybrid applications.
- Consume secured REST API’s.
- Adhere to architecture principles and policies.
- Experience designing n-tiered applications (multi layered architecture).
- Contribute to design sessions.
- Analyze impact of proposed changes to programs and provide estimates.
- Produce code that is easily maintainable.
- Produce code that adheres to functional and technical specifications.
- Adhere to technical standards.
- Produce code that is well documented.
- Assist other developers.
- Perform quality assurance checks / code reviews.
- Contribute to the establishment of best practice standards.
- Prepare technical specifications.
- Perform unit and system testing.
- Work closely with Site Reliability Engineering to ensure deliverables are automated and monitored.
- Ensure audit, security and access control requirements are adhered to.
- Adhere to deadlines.
Position requirements as follows:
- Prior native or hybrid mobile app development experience.
- Relevant IT Qualification.
Should you want to apply for the position, please send through your CV and qualifications to the following email address and use the reference number for the position as the subject of the email
Email: [Email Address Removed]
Should you not get an email from us within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful
Desired Skills:
- Android Development
- Development iOS
- Mobile Development
- Android
- Mobile Application
- Development Of Mobile Applications
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma