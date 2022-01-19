Information Security Architect

A great venture exists with one of the world’s most successful automotive companies!

They are one of the leading global suppliers of premium and luxury cars and one of the world’s largest manufacturers of commercial vehicles and they are looking for an Information Security Arcitect to join their team.

Qualification and Experience Required:

Bachelor’s or master’s degree in Computer Science, Information Security, Information Systems, Computer Engineering, or a related field is required.At least one of the following certifications is required: CISSP, CCSP, CCSK, CCSLP, TPSSE, TISP, or MCSA

Minimum of 5 years of relevant work experience in cybersecurity architecture and engineering

Experience in building architectures and frameworks while applying cybersecurity principles.

Experience in system and network planning and integration into proposed business solutions.

Experience in threat modelling and security profiling evaluation for On-Premises and Cloud based systems.

Consult on cloud assessments and project security planning.

Derive Security requirements.

Experience in developing and implementing physical and logical counter measures to identified security risks.

Experience interacting with development teams to articulate requirements and processes while collaborating on architecture and engineering design options, implementation, testing and user acceptance.

Experience identifying, evaluating, and managing risk in a complex and changing environment.

Experience discerning an organization’s security controls for information systems and networks based on vulnerabilities and business needs.

Desired Skills:

cloud

Cyber Security

CISSP

Cloud Security

Information security

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position