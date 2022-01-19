Information Systems Manager

The Information Systems Manager drives the strategic objectives of the business by progressively leveraging on information systems and technologies, while at the same time manages the expected cost savings/performance improvements. Business intelligence and analytics is at the core of the purpose of the role. Information Systems Manager will use strategic analytical concepts and tools to drive business growth and minimise risk and cost.

It is expected that the candidate will develop a deep understanding of the business processes, how these processes are systemised and identify opportunities for efficiencies through the effective use of existing and new systems.

They will manage and facilitate systems changes impacted by business and vice-versa. The candidate will use widely adopted project management frameworks to drive all systems related projects, considering both business and infrastructure requirements; these include the implementation of information systems projects in addition to good [URL Removed] service management and change management practices.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

? Analyse business requirements necessary for the implementation of Clients InformationSystems Projects/initiatives.

? Align and support clients strategic objectives to that of the Group strategies,policies, and structures.

? Set up and manage an effective and efficient co-sourcing Information Systems team utilising the most appropriate internal and external resources to deliver Information Systems business solutions and processes that support clients strategic objectives.

? Management of Third-Party service providers in order to ensure high performance and reliable service delivery; whilst managing the cost to do effective and efficient business.

? To manage and ensure that the relevant Information Systems project plans and their related critical path deadlines/milestones are met – OTIF – as driven through the Project Plans.

? To provide and present appropriate and relevant reporting to the Executive Management Team; reporting based Monthly, Quarterly and/or as per the relevant Business Reviews.

? To ensure effective people management and a sustained succession and talent pipeline in order to build capability and to support the delivery of the clients Information Systems Roadmap.

? To effectively drive the day-to-day operational management of Information Systems,including the management of Information and Communication Technologies, ensuring appropriate balance between service and efficiency to ensure cost effective delivery of services in accordance with agreed service levels.

? To manage operating expense budgets and appropriate CAPEX for Information Systems as required by the clients Business OPCo.

? Continuous monitoring of capacity and availability of all information systems, interfaces, and integrations.

? Business functional review – maintaining map to system requirements.

? Business intelligence review (special focus on planning and demand management).

? Establish and maintain an internal Business Intelligence (BI) centre/hub with cubes/datamodels, [mobile] BI reporting, dashboards, balance scorecard reporting, and predictive analytics to support strategic decision-making.

? Automation of business processes through system-based initiatives (e.g. RPA, IoT, AI etc.).

? Analyse and address business processes for remediation or improvement through use of systems and/or integration (e.g. KPI-based reporting).

? Address real-time integration improvements in line with business needs (e.g. eCommerce and Omni-channel). From Multi-Channel operations to a future Omni Channel Business.

? Evaluate and recommend systems to enhance Supply Chain processes including supplier/customer/sales interaction; along with fully integrated Purchasing & Demand Management.

? Develop standards for Enterprise Information Management, including master data, data migration, meta data management, data quality, and integration.

? Where applicable; and as defined by the clients Business; ERP, WMS, Merchandise Planning,Assortment Planning, Point-of-Sale Projects to be completed on time, in budget, in scope,and in alignment with business objectives and expectations of the Business IT Roadmap for overall Systems Improvements.

? Technology migration and consolidation.

? Documentation of information systems landscape.

? Incidents and problem resolution improvement.

? Asset management database up to date.

? Vendor SLA reviews.

Education & Experience Requirements

Essential: Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science / Information Systems / Information Technology/Business Administration/IT [URL Removed] Honours/Master’s Degree.

Essential: Minimum of 8 years’ experience in managing Information Systems functions, including operations and software development (SDLC, Agile).

Essential: Minimum of 8 years’ experience in strategic IT business intelligence and business analysis.

Essential: Minimum of 8 years in developing and driving digital strategies that have proven to contribute to business growth.

Essential: Minimum of 8 years in working with Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), including Implementation of an ERP environment, Digital Business (eCommerce), fully integrated

Point-of-Sale (POS) together with the various payment solutions incorporating CRM Digital environments.

Essential: Minimum of 5 years’ experience in development/maintenance of API’s and integration techniques.

Essential: Minimum of 5 years’ strategic development and business planning. Operational management and/or wholesale and/or logistics background/s.

Essential: Management of IT staff and vendors.

Job Knowledge, Skills and Abilities

Commercial acumen and industry expertise.

Business Intelligence

Digital Transformation.

Business Analysis.

Customer Relationship Management.

Digital marketing and strategies.

Agile software development project methodologies.

Demonstrated ability to communicate, present and influence credibly and effectively at alllevels of the organisation.

Excellent mentoring, coaching and people management skills.

Commercial minded with track record of delivering improvements and managing thirdparty/vendor performance (including negotiation and contract management).

Budget and financial planning

Desired Skills:

Business Intelligence

Business Analysis

SLA

IT

ERP

Logistics

Retail

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position