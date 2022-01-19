Intermediate Data Analyst at Reverside

Intermediate Data Analyst Role in Johannesburg

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

We are looking for Data AnalystProfessionals with 3 – 5+yearssolid development experience inSystems Analysisand has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Data Analyst Job SummaryWe are seeking an experienced Data Analyst to join our growing organization. In this position, you will analyze existing Data for improvement, recommend new Data processes, and keep detailed reports of all structural and process changes. You must follow best practices and align with company goals while creating better procedures and solutions to increase performance and [URL Removed] Analyst Duties and Responsibilities

Evaluate company Data systems and current processes

Compile objectives for improving and streamlining company procedures

Evaluate company performance, information, and formats

Analyze company software and hardware uses and needs

Track company Data systems progress and report on progress

Develop procedures to improve existing Data systems

Advise on best practices Systems Analyst Requirements and Qualifications

A relevant degree or diploma as qualification

3-5 yearsof previous experience in Data analyst

Proficient computer skills, including Microsoft Office Suite (Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Excel) etc.

Able to analyze system records and translate data

Excellent interpersonal skills and solid communication with all levels of management

Able to multitask, prioritize, and manage time efficiently

Self-motivated and self-directed

Must be able to write queries in SQL

have training in Power BI Skills

Other Skills:



Agile Methodology

Good professional communication skills

Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

Committed and dedicated to achieving results

Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

Learn more/Apply for this position