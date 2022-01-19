Intermediate Java Developer

Roles would involve:
- Develop utilising various technologies e.g. JAVA, Spring MVC, SpringBoot, Dicker, Camunda, Activiti etc.
- Deliver functional and defect-free components within the timeframe agreed and complying with the technical architecture and standards.
- Analyse Software requirements and plan development accordingly.
- Communicate effectively with regards to project plans, issues, estimates and timelines.
- Participate in improving the overall functionality of the various products.
- Participate in the planning and execution of the project(s).
- Provide project governance with regards to coding standards and design principles.
- scoping, expectation management, architecture, design
- Mentoring of other developers.
- Research, development and apply new technologies.
- Building of custom microservices and APIs and integration as well as their consumption.
- Maintenance of existing systems.
- Integration of designs to create a highly functional and user-friendly experience, as designed by the user experience designers.
- Peer Code Review.
- Deployments for Production and UAT
Desired Skills & Experience:
- Relevant Information Technology Degree or National Diploma.
- At least 7 years experience in developing information systems.
- 7+ years Software Development experience using:
- Java:Absolute Must Have
- Spring MVC and SpringBoot Absolute Must Have
- Docker:Absolute Must Have
- Camunda, Activiti or any other similar embedded BPM: Would be amazing
- Kubernetes: Handy, but not essential
- Rancher:Handy, but not essential
- Agile Software development (Scrum) and Test-Driven Development (TDD) experience.
- Unit Testing.
Beneficial Skill and Experience:
- Spring Cloud
- Netflix OSS (Eureka etc.)