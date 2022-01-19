Intermediate Java Developer

Jan 19, 2022

Roles would involve:

  • Develop utilising various technologies e.g. JAVA, Spring MVC, SpringBoot, Dicker, Camunda, Activiti etc.
  • Deliver functional and defect-free components within the timeframe agreed and complying with the technical architecture and standards.
  • Analyse Software requirements and plan development accordingly.
  • Communicate effectively with regards to project plans, issues, estimates and timelines.
  • Participate in improving the overall functionality of the various products.
  • Participate in the planning and execution of the project(s).
  • Provide project governance with regards to coding standards and design principles.
  • scoping, expectation management, architecture, design
  • Mentoring of other developers.
  • Research, development and apply new technologies.
  • Building of custom microservices and APIs and integration as well as their consumption.
  • Maintenance of existing systems.
  • Integration of designs to create a highly functional and user-friendly experience, as designed by the user experience designers.
  • Peer Code Review.
  • Deployments for Production and UAT

Desired Skills & Experience:

  • Relevant Information Technology Degree or National Diploma.
  • At least 7 years experience in developing information systems.
  • 7+ years Software Development experience using:
    • Java:Absolute Must Have
    • Spring MVC and SpringBoot Absolute Must Have
    • Docker:Absolute Must Have
    • Camunda, Activiti or any other similar embedded BPM: Would be amazing
    • Kubernetes: Handy, but not essential
    • Rancher:Handy, but not essential
  • Agile Software development (Scrum) and Test-Driven Development (TDD) experience.
  • Unit Testing.

Beneficial Skill and Experience:

  • Spring Cloud
  • Netflix OSS (Eureka etc.)

