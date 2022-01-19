Intermediate PL/SQL Developer at Reverside

Intermediate PL/SQL Developer inJHB

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base.

We are looking fortwoProfessionals with3 – 5+ years solid development experience inPL/SQLand has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.Java. SQL and plSQL. Soap. Rest. Basic JSF understanding. Understanding [URL Removed] (repository)This Candidate is responsible for providing overall development of solutions involving complex objects using Oracle PL/SQL, Oracle 10/11/12g experience, including designing tables, stored procedures, triggers, and user-defined functions, performance tuning and will offer support and guidance to the other consultants should they run into any process or technical challenge.Responsibilities:- Build, maintain, and enhance all objects packages/functions in PL/SQL to support the application process.- Perform functions including SQL tuning, database application design, and developer support.- Ability to quickly diagnose the problem areas and come up with solutions and/or workarounds.- Write clear, concise, well organized technical documentation to maintain standards and procedures- High-level Document (HLD) and Technical Design Document (LLD) preparation.- Understand the requirement and analyze on a technical feasibility and design.- Coding the requirement and proper Check.

About The Employer:

Tech Stack as per clientOther Skills:



Agile Methodology

Good professional communication skills

Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

Committed and dedicated to achieving results

Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

