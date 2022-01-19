IT Project Manager

- Knowledge of Cloud project implementations
- Experience of both Hybrid and Agile methodologies
- 5 – 8 yrs experience in IT environment
- +5 in managing specifically IT Applications Projects to successful completion
- Project Management certification preferred (PgMP, or equivalent), Program Management certification is advantageous
- Agile Practitioner certification an asset (PMI-ACP or equivalent)
- Experience in Finance Industry
- Experience in managing multiple projects at the same time
- Management of project teams including internal communication and vendor management streams