Mid Level Java Developer Pretoria R800k PA at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

A South African, top financial company specialising in short term and long-term insurance is currently looking for a mid- level Java Developer to join their dynamic team. The company prides itself on assisting their clients reach their financial wellness and sustaining it.

You will be required to design, build, maintain efficient, reusable and reliable Java code. You will also be responsible for ensuring the best possible quality performance.

Join a corporate that believes a true driver of business success is for their employees to feel appreciated and protected.

Requirements:

7 years’ experience

Java8

Java EE

EJB

JSF

Open to JPA

Qualifications

Oracle Certifications / Relevant degree in Computer Science.

Reference Number for this position is WM54276 which is a permanent position based in Pretoria offering a cost to company salary of R800k PA negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Skills:

JavaEE

EJB

Java8

JPA

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

