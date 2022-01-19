Network Administrator

Jan 19, 2022

NETWORK ADMINISTRATOR – 12-MONTH FIXED TERM CONTRACT POSITION

LOCATION: CENTURION

Closing Date: 27 January 2022

Salary: TBA

Position: 12 Months FTC

THE PURPOSE OF THE JOB

  • To provide technical support to the Organisation’s employees on all Network related infrastructure

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

  • Relevant recognised ICT certification or equivalent diploma
  • At least three (3) years’ relevant experience
  • A valid CCNA (Cisco Certified Network Associate) certification
  • A valid CCNP Collaboration (Cisco Certified Network Professional Collaboration) certification advantageous
  • A valid CCNP (Cisco Certified Network Professional) certification advantageous
  • Three years’ experience with Cisco Routers and Switches
  • One year experience with the Cisco Call Manager Suite
  • Two years’ experience with Firewalls

JOB DESCRIPTION:

  • Provide second line support (Cisco Call Manager suite, Switches, Routers and Firewalls)
  • Technical troubleshooting on all network infrastructure
  • Installation, configuration and backups of Network infrastructure hardware and software
  • Proactive monitoring of all network infrastructure
  • Research, design and implement new Network and Security solutions
  • Network cabling patching
  • Login calls with Third Parties and other service providers and following up on a regular basis
  • Perform any other duties as required

TO APPLY:

Email your updated CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • CCNA
  • CCNP
  • Firewalls
  • Cisco Routers and Switches
  • Proactive monitoring of all network infrastructure

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

