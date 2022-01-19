Network Administrator

NETWORK ADMINISTRATOR – 12-MONTH FIXED TERM CONTRACT POSITION

LOCATION: CENTURION

Closing Date: 27 January 2022

Salary: TBA

Position: 12 Months FTC

THE PURPOSE OF THE JOB

To provide technical support to the Organisation’s employees on all Network related infrastructure

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

Relevant recognised ICT certification or equivalent diploma

At least three (3) years’ relevant experience

A valid CCNA (Cisco Certified Network Associate) certification

A valid CCNP Collaboration (Cisco Certified Network Professional Collaboration) certification advantageous

A valid CCNP (Cisco Certified Network Professional) certification advantageous

Three years’ experience with Cisco Routers and Switches

One year experience with the Cisco Call Manager Suite

Two years’ experience with Firewalls

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Provide second line support (Cisco Call Manager suite, Switches, Routers and Firewalls)

Technical troubleshooting on all network infrastructure

Installation, configuration and backups of Network infrastructure hardware and software

Proactive monitoring of all network infrastructure

Research, design and implement new Network and Security solutions

Network cabling patching

Login calls with Third Parties and other service providers and following up on a regular basis

Perform any other duties as required

TO APPLY:

Email your updated CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

CCNA

CCNP

Firewalls

Cisco Routers and Switches

Proactive monitoring of all network infrastructure

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position