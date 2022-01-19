Network Administrator

THE PURPOSE OF THE JOB
- To provide technical support to the Organisation’s employees on all Network related infrastructure
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Relevant recognised ICT certification or equivalent diploma
- At least three (3) years’ relevant experience
- A valid CCNA (Cisco Certified Network Associate) certification
- A valid CCNP Collaboration (Cisco Certified Network Professional Collaboration) certification advantageous
- A valid CCNP (Cisco Certified Network Professional) certification advantageous
- Three years’ experience with Cisco Routers and Switches
- One year experience with the Cisco Call Manager Suite
- Two years’ experience with Firewalls
DESCRIPTION
- Provide second line support (Cisco Call Manager suite, Switches, Routers and Firewalls)
- Technical troubleshooting on all network infrastructure
- Installation, configuration and backups of Network infrastructure hardware and software
- Proactive monitoring of all network infrastructure
- Research, design and implement new Network and Security solutions
- Network cabling patching
- Login calls with Third Parties and other service providers and following up on a regular basis
- Perform any other duties as required
Desired Skills:
- Firewalls
- Network and Security solutions
- network infrastructure
- Network Administration
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma