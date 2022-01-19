Network Administrator

Jan 19, 2022

THE PURPOSE OF THE JOB

  • To provide technical support to the Organisation’s employees on all Network related infrastructure

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

  • Relevant recognised ICT certification or equivalent diploma
  • At least three (3) years’ relevant experience
  • A valid CCNA (Cisco Certified Network Associate) certification
  • A valid CCNP Collaboration (Cisco Certified Network Professional Collaboration) certification advantageous
  • A valid CCNP (Cisco Certified Network Professional) certification advantageous
  • Three years’ experience with Cisco Routers and Switches
  • One year experience with the Cisco Call Manager Suite
  • Two years’ experience with Firewalls

DESCRIPTION

  • Provide second line support (Cisco Call Manager suite, Switches, Routers and Firewalls)
  • Technical troubleshooting on all network infrastructure
  • Installation, configuration and backups of Network infrastructure hardware and software
  • Proactive monitoring of all network infrastructure
  • Research, design and implement new Network and Security solutions
  • Network cabling patching
  • Login calls with Third Parties and other service providers and following up on a regular basis
  • Perform any other duties as required

Desired Skills:

  • Firewalls
  • Network and Security solutions
  • network infrastructure
  • Network Administration

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

