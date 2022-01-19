Programmer – Professional Services
Location: Midstream
Position Overview:
Our client is seeking a full-stack developer to develop, design and enhance current software and integrate with other applications.
Qualifications, Skills, and Experience required:
- A completed BSc or BEng in IT, Computer Science or Computer Engineering
- 2 – 3 Years’ experience in full-stack development (C#, JavaScript, HTML, CSS, MySQL, SQL Server etc.)
- Experience in ERP Systems (Oracle, SAP, JDE)
Desired Skills:
- Programming
- Full-stack Developer
- Software Development
- Software Design
- Software Programming
- Software Enhancement
- Software Integration
- Full-stack Development
- C#
- JavaScript
- HTML
- CSS
- MySQL
- SQL Server
- ERP Systems
- Oracle
- SAP
- JDE
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Professional Services Industry
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Performance Bonus