Programmer – Professional Services

Jan 19, 2022

Programmer – Professional Services
Location: Midstream

Position Overview:
Our client is seeking a full-stack developer to develop, design and enhance current software and integrate with other applications.

Qualifications, Skills, and Experience required:

  • A completed BSc or BEng in IT, Computer Science or Computer Engineering
  • 2 – 3 Years’ experience in full-stack development (C#, JavaScript, HTML, CSS, MySQL, SQL Server etc.)
  • Experience in ERP Systems (Oracle, SAP, JDE)

Desired Skills:

  • Programming
  • Full-stack Developer
  • Software Development
  • Software Design
  • Software Programming
  • Software Enhancement
  • Software Integration
  • Full-stack Development
  • C#
  • JavaScript
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • MySQL
  • SQL Server
  • ERP Systems
  • Oracle
  • SAP
  • JDE

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Professional Services Industry

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund
  • Performance Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position