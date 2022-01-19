Programmer – Professional Services

Programmer – Professional Services

Location: Midstream

Position Overview:

Our client is seeking a full-stack developer to develop, design and enhance current software and integrate with other applications.

Qualifications, Skills, and Experience required:

A completed BSc or BEng in IT, Computer Science or Computer Engineering

2 – 3 Years’ experience in full-stack development (C#, JavaScript, HTML, CSS, MySQL, SQL Server etc.)

Experience in ERP Systems (Oracle, SAP, JDE)

Desired Skills:

Programming

Full-stack Developer

Software Development

Software Design

Software Programming

Software Enhancement

Software Integration

Full-stack Development

C#

JavaScript

HTML

CSS

MySQL

SQL Server

ERP Systems

Oracle

SAP

JDE

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Professional Services Industry

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Performance Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position