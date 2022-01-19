Project Manager (Logistics – 1 Year Contract) at Headhunters

Our client in the automotive industry based in Pretoria is currently looking to employ a Project Manager (Logistics). This will be a 1 Year Contract position.
Main purpose of the position:
The Project manager is responsible for managing logistics activities for facility until full readiness of the facility for sequential supply and overall responsibilities of the project to ensure project success. This position will interface between Logistics Service Provider (LSP) and companys entities including sub-contracted clients and the customer.
Responsibilities:
- Secure staffing of the cross plant Core Team from the functions, in due time.
- Ensuring customer milestones are adhered too and assisting the subcontractors/LSP to achieve the milestones.
- Achieve program targets through development and deployment of program roadmaps and cascade program objectives and assignments to team members and LSP.
- Use Business Plan to monitor permanently convergence to financial expectations.
- Manage the core team and ensure cooperation with the functions and the plant(s),
- Identify risks and opportunities. Ensure risk management and alert processes.
- Act as official company Project representative towards the customer and subcontractors & LSP to support its expectations while preserving company from risk exposure.
- Support/take the lead on commercial negotiations for contract evolutions
- Communicate and report relevant program status to secure proper management support on program issues
- Ensure that program experience is capitalized in knowledge management to improve future programs performance
Requirements:
- Bachelors Degree in Engineering/ Supplier Chain or Business Management
- Logistics background focused on supply chain management
- Experience in sequence and JIT supply
- Experience with SAP and multiple sites
- Experience in Automotive sector (car manufacturer/Tier)
- Demonstrate product and process engineering experience
- Team management experience
- Experience in budget control and profit enhancement
- Seniority as a Program/Project manager: 3 years experience in the functions above.
The following experience will be added advantage:
- New Site / facility setup
- International experience
- Understanding of supply systems
Technical Skills:
- Knowledge of quality tools (FMEA, design of experiment, QRCI/problem solving skills)
- Finance skills (master business plan calculation)
- Program management knowledge in particularly in matrix organization (external)
- Ability to develop strong customer relationships at senior level
- English fluent
