SAP Consultant

Jan 19, 2022

12 months extendable contract
Minimum years of experience
– 5 + years’ experience Minimum qualification required Relevant IT / Business Degree Contract start date ASAP Contract end date 31.12.2022
Role tasks (explain what the flexible resource will be required to do in the role)
– Strong knowledge across all SAP SF modules with a strong focus on Compensation and Benefits module for Operations support.
– Master data management.
– Ability to assist with problem identification and possible solution by means of skills such as code debugging.

  • The following functional skills are essential:
    o Documentation of as-is and to-be business processes.
    o Coordinate with other module SAP
    o Consultants for Integration requirements.
    o Provide System Proposal / System Design Specifications to Technical team for any Customized developments objects.
    o Preparation of test cases and user manuals.
    o Operational Support
  • Solution Manager experience will be advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • SAP
  • SAP SF Modules
  • Master Data Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

