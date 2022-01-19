SAP Consultant

12 months extendable contract

Minimum years of experience

– 5 + years’ experience Minimum qualification required Relevant IT / Business Degree Contract start date ASAP Contract end date 31.12.2022

Role tasks (explain what the flexible resource will be required to do in the role)

– Strong knowledge across all SAP SF modules with a strong focus on Compensation and Benefits module for Operations support.

– Master data management.

– Ability to assist with problem identification and possible solution by means of skills such as code debugging.

The following functional skills are essential:

o Documentation of as-is and to-be business processes.

o Coordinate with other module SAP

o Consultants for Integration requirements.

o Provide System Proposal / System Design Specifications to Technical team for any Customized developments objects.

o Preparation of test cases and user manuals.

o Operational Support

Desired Skills:

SAP

SAP SF Modules

Master Data Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

