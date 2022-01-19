SAP Consultant

12 months extendable contract
Minimum years of experience
– 5 + years’ experience Minimum qualification required Relevant IT / Business Degree Contract start date ASAP Contract end date 31.12.2022
Role tasks (explain what the flexible resource will be required to do in the role)
– Strong knowledge across all SAP SF modules with a strong focus on Compensation and Benefits module for Operations support.
– Master data management.
– Ability to assist with problem identification and possible solution by means of skills such as code debugging.
- The following functional skills are essential:
o Documentation of as-is and to-be business processes.
o Coordinate with other module SAP
o Consultants for Integration requirements.
o Provide System Proposal / System Design Specifications to Technical team for any Customized developments objects.
o Preparation of test cases and user manuals.
o Operational Support
- Solution Manager experience will be advantageous
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- SAP SF Modules
- Master Data Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree