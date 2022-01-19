Senior Business Analyst

Jan 19, 2022

Senior Business Analyst

As a Business Analyst, you will join the team accountable for delivery of the planned projects.
Your role will require the following:

  • Understanding and unpacking the business requirements for assigned projects
  • Participate in designing the conceptual solution
  • Describe data movements between systems / platforms
  • Design and articulate business processes as required for the implementation of the business requirement
  • Assist in implementation, validation and testing, and handover to business.

Key Performance Areas:

  • Elicit and Analyse requirements with business and create alignment across functional areas
  • Produce quality outputs
    • Business Requirements Document
    • Process flow diagrams
    • Context Diagrams
    • User stories with acceptance criteria
  • Meet deadlines and manage commitments
  • Create consensus across the design, dev & test streams (via grooming / refinement sessions) so that the requirement is well understood and ready for implementation
  • Provide support throughout the design, development and testing processes through to user acceptance.
  • Stakeholder Management
    • Demonstrate good relationship building capabilities
    • Ability to interact at all levels of a business including executive management
    • Ability to influence and create alignment across stakeholders

Competencies Required:

  • Sound analytical capability
  • Sound technical knowledge
    • Understanding of / working as part of the full SDLC
    • Has worked (hands-on) in a technical environment involving databases, multiple platforms / systems, web technologies etc.
  • A team player who is able to work independently but deliver as a team
    • Able to manage conflict
    • Help build / reinforce the team culture
  • Self-motivated and able to work independently
    • Work on multiple projects simultaneously
    • Work in a high-pressured and stressful environment
    • Owns and takes accountability of assigned tasks and deliverables
    • Strong work ethic and professional
  • Superb communication skills

Minimum Requirements

  • At least 5 years practical experience working as a business analyst required

Recommendations:

  • Degree/Diploma in Information technology or similar/relevant qualification would be preferable
  • FTI Business Analysis Diploma will be an advantage

Learn more/Apply for this position