Senior Business Analyst

As a Business Analyst, you will join the team accountable for delivery of the planned projects.

Your role will require the following:

Understanding and unpacking the business requirements for assigned projects

Participate in designing the conceptual solution

Describe data movements between systems / platforms

Design and articulate business processes as required for the implementation of the business requirement

Assist in implementation, validation and testing, and handover to business.

Key Performance Areas:

Elicit and Analyse requirements with business and create alignment across functional areas

Produce quality outputs Business Requirements Document Process flow diagrams Context Diagrams User stories with acceptance criteria

Meet deadlines and manage commitments

Create consensus across the design, dev & test streams (via grooming / refinement sessions) so that the requirement is well understood and ready for implementation

Provide support throughout the design, development and testing processes through to user acceptance.

Stakeholder Management Demonstrate good relationship building capabilities Ability to interact at all levels of a business including executive management Ability to influence and create alignment across stakeholders



Competencies Required:

Sound analytical capability

Sound technical knowledge Understanding of / working as part of the full SDLC Has worked (hands-on) in a technical environment involving databases, multiple platforms / systems, web technologies etc.



A team player who is able to work independently but deliver as a team Able to manage conflict Help build / reinforce the team culture



Self-motivated and able to work independently Work on multiple projects simultaneously Work in a high-pressured and stressful environment Owns and takes accountability of assigned tasks and deliverables Strong work ethic and professional



Superb communication skills

Minimum Requirements

At least 5 years practical experience working as a business analyst required

Recommendations:

Degree/Diploma in Information technology or similar/relevant qualification would be preferable

FTI Business Analysis Diploma will be an advantage

