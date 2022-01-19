Senior C# Developer – Remote – R800k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you ready to join a very enthusiastic team with a positive attitude?

For top software engineers, this is a very exciting opportunity to join a fast-growing Fintech based in Johannesburg. You will be developing the end-to end technology platform of a commerce company that has processed more than R13billion in budgetary exchanges within the past five years.

If you meet all the clients’ requirements, waste no time and apply now because this is a rare opportunity that every software engineer looks for.

Requirements:

6+ Years’ experience

Degree in Computer Science / Engineering

.Net Core

C#

Web API’s

Angular 10+

React

Java Script

Qualifications

A Degree in Computer Sciences/Engineering (no diplomas will be considered)

Applicants with an Honours degree will receive preference

You need to have preferably finished in the top 25% of your university class

Reference Number for this position is RR53107 , which is a permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of R800k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Ronewa on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

