Senior Full Stack C# Developer

You will need to have experience delivering working software from inception to deployment touching on frontend, backend, and infrastructure; be required to deliver high quality working software which will contribute to the overall success of the business product suite.

Requirements:

Strong relational database design and advanced SQL querying skills with MSSQL Server

Experience writing testable code and opinions on unit, functional and integration tests

Experience with containerized applications

ORM

SOLID

AWS

.NET

Azure

Angular

React

Desired Skills:

C#

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

