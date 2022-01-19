Senior Full Stack Java Developer – Midrand – R800K per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A South African based digital technology organisation with clients based in PTA central requires a Senior Full Stack Java Developers to join their highly skilled and innovative team of developers working on digital solutions.

You will need to be highly Proficient in Java and [URL Removed] as you will be developing user interface components and implementing them following well known [URL Removed] workflows.

Requirements:

Data manipulation and scripting with Python

Experience working on technical side projects or made open-source contributions

Strong experience using object-oriented and functional Requirements Experience

Proficient in Java and [URL Removed]

Experience with HTML / CSS

Experience with PostgreSQL

Git/GitHub, Git Workflows

Expert programming skills in a JVM based tech

Proficiency in Software Development Best Practices (SCM / Unit Tests)

Qualifications

Qualification in IT (Diploma / Degree)

Reference Number for this position is MK53031 which is a Permanent role based in Midrand offering a salary of up to 800K per annum cost to company negotiable on experience. Contact Mojo on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Java

React.js

HTML

CSS

PostgreSQL

Git

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

