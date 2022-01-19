Senior Full Stack Java Developer – Midrand – R800K per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A South African based digital technology organisation with clients based in PTA central requires a Senior Full Stack Java Developers to join their highly skilled and innovative team of developers working on digital solutions.
You will need to be highly Proficient in Java and [URL Removed] as you will be developing user interface components and implementing them following well known [URL Removed] workflows.
Requirements:
- Data manipulation and scripting with Python
- Experience working on technical side projects or made open-source contributions
- Strong experience using object-oriented and functional Requirements Experience
- Proficient in Java and [URL Removed]
- Experience with HTML / CSS
- Experience with PostgreSQL
- Git/GitHub, Git Workflows
- Expert programming skills in a JVM based tech
- Proficiency in Software Development Best Practices (SCM / Unit Tests)
Qualifications
- Qualification in IT (Diploma / Degree)
Desired Skills:
- Java
- React.js
- HTML
- CSS
- PostgreSQL
- Git
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree