Senior ISP Network Engineer – 6 Month Contract

Jan 19, 2022

  • The role involves working closely with business teams to provide solutions to their network challenges.
  • You will also work with partners on vendor projects or in-house engineering efforts.
  • You must have a good understanding of the technical requirements of various products and components within our environment as well as experience configuring Cisco routers and switches using IOS/CatOS/Nexus CLI’s.
  • Experience working at scale is desirable but not required. You should have strong interpersonal skills along with excellent

Qualifications

  • Bachelors degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or related field required

Requirements:

  • Analyze network performance issues, design solutions to resolve them.
  • Develop engineering plans for new systems, maintenance of existing system.
  • Develop safety, maintenance and security policies and procedures.
  • Primary goal would be to assist in receiving requirements from different stakeholders and creating engineering plans, method of procedures to fulfil these requirements.
  • Their role is also; liaising with cabling/power and OEM vendor teams to assist in the design of these requirements.
  • Experience in transit and IP peering
  • Skills level needs to be @ CCNP/CCIE Written/Lab or CCDP.
  • 5 years experience in IP networks.
  • COREMPLS, DC ACI, SDA

Learn more/Apply for this position