Senior ISP Network Engineer – 6 Month Contract

- The role involves working closely with business teams to provide solutions to their network challenges.
- You will also work with partners on vendor projects or in-house engineering efforts.
- You must have a good understanding of the technical requirements of various products and components within our environment as well as experience configuring Cisco routers and switches using IOS/CatOS/Nexus CLI’s.
- Experience working at scale is desirable but not required. You should have strong interpersonal skills along with excellent
Qualifications
- Bachelors degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or related field required
Requirements:
- Analyze network performance issues, design solutions to resolve them.
- Develop engineering plans for new systems, maintenance of existing system.
- Develop safety, maintenance and security policies and procedures.
- Primary goal would be to assist in receiving requirements from different stakeholders and creating engineering plans, method of procedures to fulfil these requirements.
- Their role is also; liaising with cabling/power and OEM vendor teams to assist in the design of these requirements.
- Experience in transit and IP peering
- Skills level needs to be @ CCNP/CCIE Written/Lab or CCDP.
- 5 years experience in IP networks.
- COREMPLS, DC ACI, SDA