Senior Java Developer at Reverside

Senior Java Developer Role in Johannesburg

We are looking for Software Development Professionals with 5+yearssolid development experience in Java Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

Job briefWe are looking for a Java Developer with experience in building high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade [URL Removed] will be part of a talented software team that works on mission-critical applications. Java developer roles and responsibilities include managing Java/Java EE application development while providing expertise in the full software development lifecycle, from concept and design to [URL Removed] developer responsibilities include designing, developing and delivering high-volume, low-latency applications for mission-critical systems.Responsibilities

Contribute in all phases of the development lifecycle

Write well designed, testable, efficient code

Ensure designs are in compliance with specifications

Prepare and produce releases of software components

Support continuous improvement by investigating alternatives and technologies and presenting these for architectural review

Requirements

Relevant education qualification is preferred

Proven hands-on Software Development experience

Proven working experience in Java development

Hands on experience in designing and developing applications using Java EE platforms (preferably EE 7 and above)

Object Oriented analysis and design using common design patterns.

Profound insight of Java and JEE internals (Classloading, Memory Management, Transaction management etc)

Excellent knowledge of Relational Databases, SQL and ORM technologies (JPA2, Hibernate)

Experience in the Spring Framework

Certification in Java Development is a plus

Experience in developing web applications using at least one popular web framework (JSF, Wicket, GWT, Spring MVC)

Experience with test-driven development

