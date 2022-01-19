Senior JavaScript Frontend Developer

Jan 19, 2022

They’re a powerhouse of a tech driven company that’s mastered the application of analytics and technology, and they’re scouting to onboard a Senior JavaScript Frontend Developer with C#.

You’ll be working on a product, that goes beyond traditional Business Intelligence, all while being exposed to leading technologies, a multitude of business domains and full agile software development life cycle!

Requirements:

  • BSc or IT related degree/ Diploma – ESSENTIAL
  • Minimum of 6+ years’ experience
  • NET Core
  • C#
  • JavaScript
  • TypeScript
  • Python
  • React
  • SQL Server
  • Redux
  • Angular
  • Vue
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • .NET
  • Sass
  • Agile

Reference Number for this position is TRA53864 which is a Permanent position based in Sandton offering a cost to company salary of R1080k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Tarryn on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

