Senior .NET Developer

You will be required to lead a team of developers equipped with the latest technology stack for super exciting projects. You will be designing and building Rest API’s.

You would need to be passionate about coding and have a strong understanding of design patterns and principles; exposure to Native and Android development will be an added advantage.

Requirements:

BSc in Computer science

Candidates are required to have 8+ years’ experience in C#.

.Net Core 2,3 & .Net 5

NET Core MVC

Web API

Razor/Razor Pages

MS SQL Server 2016+

Exposure to NoSQL technologies

JavaScript, TypeScript, jQuery, Vue, HTML5, CSS3 and other front-end technologies

Experience with Source Control (TFS, GIT or SVN

Desired Skills:

C#

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

