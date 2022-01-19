Senior .Net Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A Specialist Provider of innovative sustainable income solutions seeks the coding expertise of a proactive Senior .Net Developer to join its team. Your tech toolset should include C#, Azure, Git, JavaScript, jQuery, HTML (CSHTML), CSS, T-SQL MySQL and CakePHP. Please apply if you have 5+ years’ experience in the Development [URL Removed] Skills

C#

Azure (Table Storage, CosmosDB, Functions, Pipelines)

Git

JavaScript & jQuery

HTML (CSHTML)

CSS

T-SQL

MySQL

CakePHP

ATTRIBUTES:

Pro-active trouble-shooter: Can resolve issues without needing to be shown what to do is a quick learner.

Accountability: Willingness to take responsibility in outcomes, i.e: will see something through to conclusion.

Communication Skills: Ensuring that your stakeholders are aware of what you are doing and whether or not additional assistance is required, or blockers are present.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

