Senior Project Manager (6 months)

Jan 19, 2022

Key strategic projects include.

  • Project Manage the full lifecycle of the SES mPower satellite Teleport, includes planning, logistics, construction, installation, licensing, and hand over (SAT)
  • Project manage the deployment and integration of the next generation configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) and service delivery platform via the chosen Vendor.

Minimum Qualifications:

  • Prior experience with SCRUM/Agile methodologies with enterprise-level projects.
  • DSDM Practitioner and Certified Scrum Practitioner.

Minimum Experience:

  • Proven deployment of systems and digital transformation architecture using Agile methodologies
  • 8+ years of experience as a Project Manager managing large, complex projects in a high-tech development environment with multi-function teams.

Other Requirements:

  • Must be willing to work overtime, if required

Key performance areas:
Project Planning and Management

  • Manage project execution i.e., timelines, actions, status reporting, status meetings, deliverables, risks & issues, expenditures
  • Manage risks and issues

Team Management

  • Hold teams accountable for their commitments and remove roadblocks to their work
  • Leverage organizational resources to improve capacity for project work

Product Owner Support

  • Support the Product Owner in managing customer expectations for project deliverables
  • Manage stakeholder communications

Process Management and Improvement

  • Define and manage a well-defined project management process
  • Champion ongoing process improvement initiatives

Team Building

  • Promote empowerment of the team
  • Encourage a sustainable pace with high levels of quality for the project team

Competencies Required:
Knowledge

  • Understanding of networks in the telecommunications industry an advantage
  • Sufficient level of technical background to provide leadership to development teams and to evaluate complex project risks and issues accurately and objectively
  • Ability to provide leadership to business analysts and develop strategies and solutions of high business value

Skills

  • In-depth knowledge and understanding of business requirements
  • Excellent communications skills at all levels
  • Proven deployment of systems and digital transformation architecture are key skill competencies
  • Experience in using appropriate tools:
    • Agile Project Management tools such as Jira or equivalent
    • Microsoft Project, Visio, and all Office Tools
Behavioral

  • Strong interpersonal skills including mentoring, coaching, collaborating, and team building
  • Strong analytical, planning, and organizational skills with an ability to manage competing demands
  • Ability to establish and maintain high level of customer trust and confidence
  • Creative approach to problem-solving with the ability to focus on details while maintaining the big picture view
  • Deadline driven and focused on meeting timelines

