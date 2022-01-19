Senior Project Manager

Key strategic projects include:
- Project Manage the full lifecycle of the SES mPower satellite Teleport, includes planning, logistics, construction, installation, licensing, and hand over (SAT)
- Project manage the deployment and integration of the next generation configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) and service delivery platform via the chosen Vendor.
Minimum Qualifications:
- Prior experience with SCRUM/Agile methodologies with enterprise-level projects.
- DSDM Practitioner and Certified Scrum Practitioner.
Minimum Experience:
- Proven deployment of systems and digital transformation architecture using Agile methodologies
- 8+ years of experience as a Project Manager managing large, complex projects in a high-tech development environment with multi-function teams.
Other Requirements:
- Must be willing to work overtime, if required
Competencies Required:
Knowledge
- Understanding of networks in the telecommunications industry an advantage
- Sufficient level of technical background to provide leadership to development teams and to evaluate complex project risks and issues accurately and objectively
- Ability to provide leadership to business analysts and develop strategies and solutions of high business value
Skills
- In-depth knowledge and understanding of business requirements
- Excellent communications skills at all levels
- Proven deployment of systems and digital transformation architecture are key skill competencies
- Experience in using appropriate tools:
- Agile Project Management tools such as Jira or equivalent
- Microsoft Project, Visio, and all Office Tools
- Excellent communications skills at all levels
Behavioral
- Strong interpersonal skills including mentoring, coaching, collaborating, and team building
- Strong analytical, planning, and organizational skills with an ability to manage competing demands
- Ability to establish and maintain high level of customer trust and confidence
- Creative approach to problem-solving with the ability to focus on details while maintaining the big picture view
- Deadline driven and focused on meeting timelines
Key performance areas:
Project Planning and Management
- Manage project execution i.e., timelines, actions, status reporting, status meetings, deliverables, risks & issues, expenditures
- Manage risks and issues
Team Management
- Hold teams accountable for their commitments and remove roadblocks to their work
- Leverage organizational resources to improve capacity for project work
Product Owner Support
- Support the Product Owner in managing customer expectations for project deliverables
- Manage stakeholder communications
Process Management and Improvement
- Define and manage a well-defined project management process
- Champion ongoing process improvement initiatives
Team Building
- Promote empowerment of the team
- Encourage a sustainable pace with high levels of quality for the project team