Senior UI Front End Developer (Angular React HTML) – Midrand / Semi Remote – R850k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

The leading independent financial services group in Midrand is looking for a UJ Front End Developer who has 5-7 years’ experience to join their technically savvy team!
You will need to have the Ability to set up underlying frameworks from scratch; Conduct testing of completed applications, websites and software to assess user experience; Develop overall concepts for improving the user experience within a business webpage or product, ensuring all interactions are intuitive and convenient for customers.
Be a vital part of digitising their client journeys through modifications to websites and software programs to meet functional and technical necessities in producing quality solutions.
Requirements:
- 5-7 Years’ experience
- B. Com Informatics/B. Engineering/ B.Sc.
- Angular
- React
- HTML
- CSS
- 3-5 years’ experience in creating and implementing UI development
- Experience in writing smoke tests inclusive of UI Automation frameworks
Reference Number for this position is RR54316 which is a permanent position based in Midrand offering a cost to company salary of R850k negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Ronewa on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
