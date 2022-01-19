Senior UI Front End Developer (Angular React HTML) – Midrand / Semi Remote – R850k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

The leading independent financial services group in Midrand is looking for a UJ Front End Developer who has 5-7 years’ experience to join their technically savvy team!

You will need to have the Ability to set up underlying frameworks from scratch; Conduct testing of completed applications, websites and software to assess user experience; Develop overall concepts for improving the user experience within a business webpage or product, ensuring all interactions are intuitive and convenient for customers.

Be a vital part of digitising their client journeys through modifications to websites and software programs to meet functional and technical necessities in producing quality solutions.

Requirements:

5-7 Years’ experience

B. Com Informatics/B. Engineering/ B.Sc.

Angular

React

HTML

CSS

3-5 years’ experience in creating and implementing UI development

Experience in writing smoke tests inclusive of UI Automation frameworks

Reference Number for this position is RR54316 which is a permanent position based in Midrand offering a cost to company salary of R850k negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Ronewa on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

