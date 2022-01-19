Senior UX Designer

Senior User Interface Designer
Key Accountabilities
Essential functions:
- Proficiency with Sketch, InVision, Adobe InDesign, Illustrator, Zeplin,
- Basic frontend development understanding (HTML & CSS)
- In-depth understanding of product development life cycles and methodologies (Agile, Lean, etc.)
- Self-motivated, a good communicator, and able to balance quality deliverables with tight deadlines
- Comfortable dealing with ambiguity and enthusiastic about working in a culture of critique and iteration with all team members
- Excellent written and verbal communication to present your ideas and communicate every aspect of your designs
- Flexibility and adaptability – as a UI designer you will be required to wear many hats
- Empathy for users an absolute must
- Ability to work as a team with fellow UI/UX designers, developers, stakeholders, and the like
- Problem-solving ability with a knack for both creative and critical thinking
- Passionate and intimately knowledgeable about design standards in UI and interaction design both for web and mobile
- Entrepreneurial bias for action with ability to resolve problems with limited resources and input
- Ability to manage change to adapt to business agility.
Essential Qualification and Experience:
- Matric
- 6 years or more design experience
- Portfolio of UI-focused work samples for Web and Mobile Applications
- Professional HCI / UX / Design Thinking certifications are advantageous
- Knowledge of Java script and other modern JS libraries/frameworks
- Experience designing for omni-channel services a big plus
- An advanced degree in a relevant field, e.g. design, innovation,
Preferred Qualification:
- Knowledge of Java Script and other modern JS Libraries/Frameworks.
- Experience designing for omni-channel services a big plus.
Salary:Negotiable depending on skill level and the amount of years experience required.
Please note that if you have not been contacted within 7 days of your Application, please consider your Application unsuccessful. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. You are welcome to call our offices for more information on [Phone Number Removed];.