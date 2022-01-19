Senior UX Designer

Jan 19, 2022

Senior User Interface Designer

Key Accountabilities

Essential functions:

  • Proficiency with Sketch, InVision, Adobe InDesign, Illustrator, Zeplin,
  • Basic frontend development understanding (HTML & CSS)
  • In-depth understanding of product development life cycles and methodologies (Agile, Lean, etc.)
  • Self-motivated, a good communicator, and able to balance quality deliverables with tight deadlines
  • Comfortable dealing with ambiguity and enthusiastic about working in a culture of critique and iteration with all team members
  • Excellent written and verbal communication to present your ideas and communicate every aspect of your designs
  • Flexibility and adaptability – as a UI designer you will be required to wear many hats
  • Empathy for users an absolute must
  • Ability to work as a team with fellow UI/UX designers, developers, stakeholders, and the like
  • Problem-solving ability with a knack for both creative and critical thinking
  • Passionate and intimately knowledgeable about design standards in UI and interaction design both for web and mobile
  • Entrepreneurial bias for action with ability to resolve problems with limited resources and input
  • Ability to manage change to adapt to business agility.

Essential Qualification and Experience:

  • Matric
  • 6 years or more design experience
  • Portfolio of UI-focused work samples for Web and Mobile Applications
  • Professional HCI / UX / Design Thinking certifications are advantageous
  • Knowledge of Java script and other modern JS libraries/frameworks
  • Experience designing for omni-channel services a big plus
  • An advanced degree in a relevant field, e.g. design, innovation,

Preferred Qualification:

  • Knowledge of Java Script and other modern JS Libraries/Frameworks.
  • Experience designing for omni-channel services a big plus.

Salary:Negotiable depending on skill level and the amount of years experience required.

Please note that if you have not been contacted within 7 days of your Application, please consider your Application unsuccessful. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. You are welcome to call our offices for more information on [Phone Number Removed];.

Learn more/Apply for this position