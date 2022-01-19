Server Engineer at Business School in Sandton

Roles and responsibilities.

Configure and managing servers of different operation system such as Windows, Linux.

Installing and fixing issues and upgrading while implementing enhancement to servers to improve performance and reliability and security.

To design, implement, and manage enterprise system technologies in the AWS Environment and Azure Environment.

To support technologies such as Active Directory, Hyper V, Internet, and file server migration

Cloud Solutions and virtualization software such as VMware and Hyper-V.

To provide support for implementation, maintenance and troubleshooting of IT application systems.

Microsoft M365 Applications (Power Automate, BI ,Virtual agents, SharePoint ,Teams )

Provide tier 3 problem solving and administration on IT infrastructure.

Day to day management of the Microsoft Server Linux Vmware Storage AWS Backup platforms. Work closely with senior engineers and architects in executing the operational or strategic plans.

Excellent communication skills at all levels, be able to provide updates to the relevant individuals/teams as and when necessary.

Ensures optimum utilization and configuration of all installed infrastructure.

Proactively manage the environment to honor required service levels.

Patching of servers.

Active Directory Group Policy Management.

Documentation of Failovers and Procedures

Disaster Recover Implementation and testing.

Participate in monthly downtime/maintenance weekends.

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

Experience Required

Minimum of 5 years related experience within an IT operations environment.

Advance Windows Server Operating system knowledge and experience.

Advance knowledge and experience on server performance analysis.

Development and scripting knowledge will be highly beneficial.

Minimum of 6 Year experience in Infrastructure & Application Architecture.

Minimum of 6 Years’ experience in IT Service Management functions (ITIL, MOF)

Minimum of 6 Years’ experience in Technical Solution Deployments.

Minimum of 6 Years’ experience in Technical Troubleshooting & Root Cause Analysis.

Minimum of 6 Years’ Microsoft Windows Server Administration and implementation experience.

Minimum of 6 Years’ Exchange, Active Directory and Power Shell scripting experience

Extensive experience in installing, configuring, and maintaining Microsoft Windows systems and Microsoft Windows server applications.

Deep knowledge of the following is required:

Microsoft Intune

Microsoft Office 365

Active Directory

Azure Active Directory

Microsoft Azure

Microsoft Teams (Platform, Meeting, Voice)

Microsoft Exchange

Microsoft Exchange Online

OneDrive For Business

PowerShell

Visualization Technologies Hyper-V, VMWARE.

Microsoft Defender for (Identity, Endpoint Protection)

Amazon AWS

Desired Skills:

–

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science Engineering or a related discipline –

Windows Server Administration –

Relevant Completed Certification certificates

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Entrepreneurial/ dynamic business school

Employer & Job Benefits:

Normal business benefits

