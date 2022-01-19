Server Engineer at Business School in Sandton

Roles and responsibilities.
- Configure and managing servers of different operation system such as Windows, Linux.
- Installing and fixing issues and upgrading while implementing enhancement to servers to improve performance and reliability and security.
- To design, implement, and manage enterprise system technologies in the AWS Environment and Azure Environment.
- To support technologies such as Active Directory, Hyper V, Internet, and file server migration
- Cloud Solutions and virtualization software such as VMware and Hyper-V.
- To provide support for implementation, maintenance and troubleshooting of IT application systems.
- Microsoft M365 Applications (Power Automate, BI ,Virtual agents, SharePoint ,Teams )
- Provide tier 3 problem solving and administration on IT infrastructure.
Day to day management of the Microsoft Server Linux Vmware Storage AWS Backup platforms.
- Work closely with senior engineers and architects in executing the operational or strategic plans.
- Excellent communication skills at all levels, be able to provide updates to the relevant individuals/teams as and when necessary.
- Ensures optimum utilization and configuration of all installed infrastructure.
- Proactively manage the environment to honor required service levels.
- Patching of servers.
- Active Directory Group Policy Management.
- Documentation of Failovers and Procedures
- Disaster Recover Implementation and testing.
- Participate in monthly downtime/maintenance weekends.
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:
Experience Required
- Minimum of 5 years related experience within an IT operations environment.
- Advance Windows Server Operating system knowledge and experience.
- Advance knowledge and experience on server performance analysis.
- Development and scripting knowledge will be highly beneficial.
- Minimum of 6 Year experience in Infrastructure & Application Architecture.
- Minimum of 6 Years’ experience in IT Service Management functions (ITIL, MOF)
- Minimum of 6 Years’ experience in Technical Solution Deployments.
- Minimum of 6 Years’ experience in Technical Troubleshooting & Root Cause Analysis.
- Minimum of 6 Years’ Microsoft Windows Server Administration and implementation experience.
- Minimum of 6 Years’ Exchange, Active Directory and Power Shell scripting experience
- Extensive experience in installing, configuring, and maintaining Microsoft Windows systems and Microsoft Windows server applications.
Deep knowledge of the following is required:
- Microsoft Intune
- Microsoft Office 365
- Active Directory
- Azure Active Directory
- Microsoft Azure
- Microsoft Teams (Platform, Meeting, Voice)
- Microsoft Exchange
- Microsoft Exchange Online
- OneDrive For Business
- PowerShell
- Visualization Technologies Hyper-V, VMWARE.
- Microsoft Defender for (Identity, Endpoint Protection)
- Amazon AWS
Desired Skills:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science Engineering or a related discipline –
- Windows Server Administration –
- Relevant Completed Certification certificates
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Entrepreneurial/ dynamic business school
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Normal business benefits