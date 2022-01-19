Server Engineer at Business School in Sandton

Jan 19, 2022

Roles and responsibilities.

  • Configure and managing servers of different operation system such as Windows, Linux.
  • Installing and fixing issues and upgrading while implementing enhancement to servers to improve performance and reliability and security.
  • To design, implement, and manage enterprise system technologies in the AWS Environment and Azure Environment.
  • To support technologies such as Active Directory, Hyper V, Internet, and file server migration
  • Cloud Solutions and virtualization software such as VMware and Hyper-V.
  • To provide support for implementation, maintenance and troubleshooting of IT application systems.
  • Microsoft M365 Applications (Power Automate, BI ,Virtual agents, SharePoint ,Teams )
  • Provide tier 3 problem solving and administration on IT infrastructure.
    Day to day management of the Microsoft Server Linux Vmware Storage AWS Backup platforms.
  • Work closely with senior engineers and architects in executing the operational or strategic plans.
  • Excellent communication skills at all levels, be able to provide updates to the relevant individuals/teams as and when necessary.
  • Ensures optimum utilization and configuration of all installed infrastructure.
  • Proactively manage the environment to honor required service levels.
  • Patching of servers.
  • Active Directory Group Policy Management.
  • Documentation of Failovers and Procedures
  • Disaster Recover Implementation and testing.
  • Participate in monthly downtime/maintenance weekends.

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

Experience Required

  • Minimum of 5 years related experience within an IT operations environment.
  • Advance Windows Server Operating system knowledge and experience.
  • Advance knowledge and experience on server performance analysis.
  • Development and scripting knowledge will be highly beneficial.
  • Minimum of 6 Year experience in Infrastructure & Application Architecture.
  • Minimum of 6 Years’ experience in IT Service Management functions (ITIL, MOF)
  • Minimum of 6 Years’ experience in Technical Solution Deployments.
  • Minimum of 6 Years’ experience in Technical Troubleshooting & Root Cause Analysis.
  • Minimum of 6 Years’ Microsoft Windows Server Administration and implementation experience.
  • Minimum of 6 Years’ Exchange, Active Directory and Power Shell scripting experience
  • Extensive experience in installing, configuring, and maintaining Microsoft Windows systems and Microsoft Windows server applications.

Deep knowledge of the following is required:

  • Microsoft Intune
  • Microsoft Office 365
  • Active Directory
  • Azure Active Directory
  • Microsoft Azure
  • Microsoft Teams (Platform, Meeting, Voice)
  • Microsoft Exchange
  • Microsoft Exchange Online
  • OneDrive For Business
  • PowerShell
  • Visualization Technologies Hyper-V, VMWARE.
  • Microsoft Defender for (Identity, Endpoint Protection)
  • Amazon AWS

Desired Skills:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science Engineering or a related discipline –
  • Windows Server Administration –
  • Relevant Completed Certification certificates

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Entrepreneurial/ dynamic business school

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Normal business benefits

