SharePoint Development Support/Intern

Exciting opportunity for intern/junior SharePoint Developer! 6 month contract available with our client who is based in Midrand, JHB.

Knowledge and Skill Requirements:

Office365

Power Automate

PowerBI

PowerApps

Azure and Azure Logic Apps

SharePoint development skills like CSS, PowerShell, JavaScript and HTML

Kindly apply with your updated CV, rate per hour and notice period.

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

