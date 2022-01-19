SharePoint Development Support/Intern

Exciting opportunity for intern/junior SharePoint Developer! 6 month contract available with our client who is based in Midrand, JHB.

Knowledge and Skill Requirements:

  • Office365
  • Power Automate
  • PowerBI
  • PowerApps
  • Azure and Azure Logic Apps
  • SharePoint development skills like CSS, PowerShell, JavaScript and HTML

Kindly apply with your updated CV, rate per hour and notice period.

Desired Work Experience:

  • Less than 1 year Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

