Our client how is located in Midrand, JHB is seeking to employ a SharePoint Development Team Lead to join their team on a 6 month contract, with posibility of renewal.
Requirements:
- Office365
- Power Automate
- PowerBI
- PowerApps
- Experience developing modern apps
- Azure and Azure Logic Apps
- Experience working with key Stakeholders
- SharePoint development skills like CSS, PowerShell, JavaScript and HTML
- Able to design one or more SharePoint Online and Office365 applications
- Previous experience leading a team, mentoring junior
Please apply with your updated CV, rate per hour and notice period.
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Pharmaceutical Manufacturing
- 5 to 10 years Software Development