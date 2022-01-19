SharePoint Development Team Lead

Jan 19, 2022

Our client how is located in Midrand, JHB is seeking to employ a SharePoint Development Team Lead to join their team on a 6 month contract, with posibility of renewal.

Requirements:

  • Office365
  • Power Automate
  • PowerBI
  • PowerApps
  • Experience developing modern apps
  • Azure and Azure Logic Apps
  • Experience working with key Stakeholders
  • SharePoint development skills like CSS, PowerShell, JavaScript and HTML
  • Able to design one or more SharePoint Online and Office365 applications
  • Previous experience leading a team, mentoring junior

Please apply with your updated CV, rate per hour and notice period.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Pharmaceutical Manufacturing
  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

