SharePoint Development Team Lead

Our client how is located in Midrand, JHB is seeking to employ a SharePoint Development Team Lead to join their team on a 6 month contract, with posibility of renewal.

Requirements:

Office365

Power Automate

PowerBI

PowerApps

Experience developing modern apps

Azure and Azure Logic Apps

Experience working with key Stakeholders

SharePoint development skills like CSS, PowerShell, JavaScript and HTML

Able to design one or more SharePoint Online and Office365 applications

Previous experience leading a team, mentoring junior

Please apply with your updated CV, rate per hour and notice period.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

5 to 10 years Software Development

