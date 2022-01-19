UI UX Designer

We are looking to fill the role of a Senior UX Designer.

The world is changing at a rapid rate and we are looking for a creative thinker with a passion for crafting innovative digital experiences.

The person would join us as a member of our UX Consulting team. The UX team members are responsible for all activities relating to UX design consulting.

We are looking for someone who will self-manage, is a creative thinker, confident person who is able to consult within the corporate environment and bring change to how companies digitally engage with their customers.

Experience Required

At least five years’ work experience within a UX design environment

Experience in UX strategy, UX design, UX research, UX measurement

Experience with product strategy and design

Designing and facilitating ideation, design thinking, customer journey mapping workshops

Client relationship management

Working within a corporate environment or consulting to a corporate

General consulting skills

Ideal characteristics of the candidate

Mature enough to engage with senior client staff

Able to present at a senior level

Able to run strategic workshops

Excellent story telling skills

Energetic personality with a positive attitude to resolving issues

Excellent communication skills, both written, and verbal

Creative, collaborative, motivated, team-player

Excellent problem-solving and innovative skills

Ability to learn quickly, be proactive and adapt dynamically

Attention to detail, focused and driven

An understanding of the principles of UX design

Well organized, ability to multi-task and manage multiple projects

Ability to work within a deadline driven pressurised environment

Strong analytical and strategic thinking skills

Organizational skills

Able to self-manage

Proficient in current industry design tools such as Sketch, Figma, Invision, Photoshop, illustrator or any other main stream tools

Very good computer literacy – proficiency on all MS Office packages

Responsibilities

Deliver world class UX designs from concept through to finished implementation

Solve complex design problems in simple and innovative ways

Advocate for User centric design approach to digital implementation within corporate environment

Facilitation of workshops, ideation sessions, mapping customer journeys, client persona design and consumer groups for digital improvements or strategy

Developing and working with different design systems. Creating and applying established design principles, systems and libraries into design deliverables.

Design as-is and to-be digital processes

UX design and concept development

UX testing with customers

Conduct analysis, interviews and create storyboards, flows for design requirements

Scope UX design projects

Produce wireframes, building prototypes and creating high-fidelity designs

Feasibility and impacting of solutions identified for UX improvement

UX measurement design and implementation

UX Research activities

Desktop research

Qualitative research

Quantitative research

Creating customer Persona’s and Architypes

Driving UX strategy into businesses

Crafting & delivery of UX presentations

Work collaboratively with design teams and business to produce work class digital interfaces that impact on the customer experience.

Being the interface between all stakeholders required to implement UX solutions

4 Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor degree in design and related certificates / accreditations:

Accredited UX design training

Design thinking

Ideation

Business strategy

Customer experience training and experience

Portfolio demonstrating the following:

Your UX design process

End to end customer journeys

Proven experience in UX design

Proven experience in solving complex UX design issues

Ability to create wireframes, prototypes, visual designs

Analysis and scoping of projects including persona design, task analysis, user research demonstrating understanding the needs of your user audience

Showcase the impact you have made on the projects worked on in your portfolio

Desired Skills:

UX

CX

wireframing

prototyping

research

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Leading Customer Experience Consultancy in Sandton is looking to on-board a mid – Senior UX Designer who can engage at client level.

