UI UX Designer

We are looking to fill the role of a Senior UX Designer.
The world is changing at a rapid rate and we are looking for a creative thinker with a passion for crafting innovative digital experiences.
The person would join us as a member of our UX Consulting team. The UX team members are responsible for all activities relating to UX design consulting.
We are looking for someone who will self-manage, is a creative thinker, confident person who is able to consult within the corporate environment and bring change to how companies digitally engage with their customers.
Experience Required
- At least five years’ work experience within a UX design environment
- Experience in UX strategy, UX design, UX research, UX measurement
- Experience with product strategy and design
- Designing and facilitating ideation, design thinking, customer journey mapping workshops
- Client relationship management
- Working within a corporate environment or consulting to a corporate
- General consulting skills
Ideal characteristics of the candidate
- Mature enough to engage with senior client staff
- Able to present at a senior level
- Able to run strategic workshops
- Excellent story telling skills
- Energetic personality with a positive attitude to resolving issues
- Excellent communication skills, both written, and verbal
- Creative, collaborative, motivated, team-player
- Excellent problem-solving and innovative skills
- Ability to learn quickly, be proactive and adapt dynamically
- Attention to detail, focused and driven
- An understanding of the principles of UX design
- Well organized, ability to multi-task and manage multiple projects
- Ability to work within a deadline driven pressurised environment
- Strong analytical and strategic thinking skills
- Organizational skills
- Able to self-manage
- Proficient in current industry design tools such as Sketch, Figma, Invision, Photoshop, illustrator or any other main stream tools
- Very good computer literacy – proficiency on all MS Office packages
Responsibilities
- Deliver world class UX designs from concept through to finished implementation
- Solve complex design problems in simple and innovative ways
- Advocate for User centric design approach to digital implementation within corporate environment
- Facilitation of workshops, ideation sessions, mapping customer journeys, client persona design and consumer groups for digital improvements or strategy
- Developing and working with different design systems. Creating and applying established design principles, systems and libraries into design deliverables.
- Design as-is and to-be digital processes
- UX design and concept development
- UX testing with customers
- Conduct analysis, interviews and create storyboards, flows for design requirements
- Scope UX design projects
- Produce wireframes, building prototypes and creating high-fidelity designs
- Feasibility and impacting of solutions identified for UX improvement
- UX measurement design and implementation
- UX Research activities
- Desktop research
- Qualitative research
- Quantitative research
- Creating customer Persona’s and Architypes
- Driving UX strategy into businesses
- Crafting & delivery of UX presentations
- Work collaboratively with design teams and business to produce work class digital interfaces that impact on the customer experience.
- Being the interface between all stakeholders required to implement UX solutions
4 Qualifications and Experience
Bachelor degree in design and related certificates / accreditations:
- Accredited UX design training
- Design thinking
- Ideation
- Business strategy
- Customer experience training and experience
Portfolio demonstrating the following:
- Your UX design process
- End to end customer journeys
- Proven experience in UX design
- Proven experience in solving complex UX design issues
- Ability to create wireframes, prototypes, visual designs
- Analysis and scoping of projects including persona design, task analysis, user research demonstrating understanding the needs of your user audience
- Showcase the impact you have made on the projects worked on in your portfolio
Desired Skills:
- UX
- CX
- wireframing
- prototyping
- research
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Leading Customer Experience Consultancy in Sandton is looking to on-board a mid – Senior UX Designer who can engage at client level.