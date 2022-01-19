UI UX Designer

Jan 19, 2022

We are looking to fill the role of a Senior UX Designer.

The world is changing at a rapid rate and we are looking for a creative thinker with a passion for crafting innovative digital experiences.

The person would join us as a member of our UX Consulting team. The UX team members are responsible for all activities relating to UX design consulting.

We are looking for someone who will self-manage, is a creative thinker, confident person who is able to consult within the corporate environment and bring change to how companies digitally engage with their customers.

Experience Required

  • At least five years’ work experience within a UX design environment
  • Experience in UX strategy, UX design, UX research, UX measurement
  • Experience with product strategy and design
  • Designing and facilitating ideation, design thinking, customer journey mapping workshops
  • Client relationship management
  • Working within a corporate environment or consulting to a corporate
  • General consulting skills

Ideal characteristics of the candidate

  • Mature enough to engage with senior client staff
  • Able to present at a senior level
  • Able to run strategic workshops
  • Excellent story telling skills
  • Energetic personality with a positive attitude to resolving issues
  • Excellent communication skills, both written, and verbal
  • Creative, collaborative, motivated, team-player
  • Excellent problem-solving and innovative skills
  • Ability to learn quickly, be proactive and adapt dynamically
  • Attention to detail, focused and driven
  • An understanding of the principles of UX design
  • Well organized, ability to multi-task and manage multiple projects
  • Ability to work within a deadline driven pressurised environment
  • Strong analytical and strategic thinking skills
  • Organizational skills
  • Able to self-manage
  • Proficient in current industry design tools such as Sketch, Figma, Invision, Photoshop, illustrator or any other main stream tools
  • Very good computer literacy – proficiency on all MS Office packages

Responsibilities

  • Deliver world class UX designs from concept through to finished implementation
  • Solve complex design problems in simple and innovative ways
  • Advocate for User centric design approach to digital implementation within corporate environment
  • Facilitation of workshops, ideation sessions, mapping customer journeys, client persona design and consumer groups for digital improvements or strategy
  • Developing and working with different design systems. Creating and applying established design principles, systems and libraries into design deliverables.
  • Design as-is and to-be digital processes
  • UX design and concept development
  • UX testing with customers
  • Conduct analysis, interviews and create storyboards, flows for design requirements
  • Scope UX design projects
  • Produce wireframes, building prototypes and creating high-fidelity designs
  • Feasibility and impacting of solutions identified for UX improvement
  • UX measurement design and implementation
  • UX Research activities
  • Desktop research
  • Qualitative research
  • Quantitative research
  • Creating customer Persona’s and Architypes
  • Driving UX strategy into businesses
  • Crafting & delivery of UX presentations
  • Work collaboratively with design teams and business to produce work class digital interfaces that impact on the customer experience.
  • Being the interface between all stakeholders required to implement UX solutions

4 Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor degree in design and related certificates / accreditations:

  • Accredited UX design training
  • Design thinking
  • Ideation
  • Business strategy
  • Customer experience training and experience

Portfolio demonstrating the following:

  • Your UX design process
  • End to end customer journeys
  • Proven experience in UX design
  • Proven experience in solving complex UX design issues
  • Ability to create wireframes, prototypes, visual designs
  • Analysis and scoping of projects including persona design, task analysis, user research demonstrating understanding the needs of your user audience
  • Showcase the impact you have made on the projects worked on in your portfolio

Desired Skills:

  • UX
  • CX
  • wireframing
  • prototyping
  • research

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Leading Customer Experience Consultancy in Sandton is looking to on-board a mid – Senior UX Designer who can engage at client level.

