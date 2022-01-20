Business Analyst (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment

Responsibilities:
- Business analysis of more complex requirements.
- Problem solving and diagnostic work. Forming an integral part of the systems development life cycle.
- Understanding the business issues and data challenges of client’s organisation and industry.
- Reviewing and editing requirements, specifications, business and systems processes and recommendations related to proposed solution.
- Facilitating business and functional design sessions and various meetings with clients.
- Taking responsibility during the development life cycle to resolve any business-related issues.
- Taking ownership to ensure new product features are delivered successfully.
- Ensuring issues are identified, tracked, reported on and resolved in a timely manner.
- Applying project standards and project methodologies.
- Keeping abreast of industry developments in areas of expertise.
- Consistently delivering high quality service to clients.
- Support Senior’s in the management of client relationships (clients are customer and development teams).
Qualifications:
- Relevant tertiary qualification.
Skills / Experience:
- 4+ years’ experience in IT, with 2+ years in analysis experience in full SDLC.
- Must have an understanding in the areas of application programming, database and systems design.
- Emphasis on also doing project plans, project coordination and compilation of quotes
- Experience in the telecommunications industry is advantageous.
- Extensive knowledge of emerging industry practices within the Telecommunications and IT Industry.
- Being able to work in a project driven environment. Being prepared to take ownership.
- Client facing skills. Initiative and creative problem-solving skills.
- Willingness and ability to work under pressure. Team player. Solution orientated.
- Being able to identify critical issues with ease. Confidence.
- Ability to communicate difficult / sensitive information successfully.
- Ability to develop relationships with clients. Excellent communication skills.
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- Telecommunications
- SDLC