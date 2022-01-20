A financial services group is looking for an intermediate level C# developer to join their team.
Please see the requirements below.
Responsibilities:
- Deliver Business value through quality technical solutions and code
- Be accountable for projects. Take ownership from start to finish of all tasks
- Drive the technical standard higher through innovative and scalable technology delivery
- Understand our business and clients and deliver great services
- Work internally to improve and automate our service offerings to clients
- Ensuring that the website and internal systems have maximum uptime
- Design and deliver scalable, secure code that enable our digital offering
Behaviours:
- Passion for software development and delivering great solutions
- Continually learns and grows own skills and industry knowledge
- Creative visualisation, critical thinking, inductive and deductive reasoning. An ability to think outside the box.
- Collaborative coordination and time management. Be Proactive and take initiative.
- Capacity to work under pressure while observing high quality standards.
- Problem solving and analysis. Add value to business outcomes.
- Must be able to work in a team environment. Share knowledge and help to grow others
- Desire to understand the reasons for delivery to deliver the right solution
- Strive to continually learn and improve
Minimum Requirements & Skillset:
- Relevant Degree/ Diploma
- C# .Net 3.5+
- SQL Server 2008/2012
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .Net
- SQL