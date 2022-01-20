C# Developer

Jan 20, 2022

A financial services group is looking for an intermediate level C# developer to join their team.

Please see the requirements below.

Responsibilities:

  • Deliver Business value through quality technical solutions and code
  • Be accountable for projects. Take ownership from start to finish of all tasks
  • Drive the technical standard higher through innovative and scalable technology delivery
  • Understand our business and clients and deliver great services
  • Work internally to improve and automate our service offerings to clients
  • Ensuring that the website and internal systems have maximum uptime
  • Design and deliver scalable, secure code that enable our digital offering

Behaviours:

  • Passion for software development and delivering great solutions
  • Continually learns and grows own skills and industry knowledge
  • Creative visualisation, critical thinking, inductive and deductive reasoning. An ability to think outside the box.
  • Collaborative coordination and time management. Be Proactive and take initiative.
  • Capacity to work under pressure while observing high quality standards.
  • Problem solving and analysis. Add value to business outcomes.
  • Must be able to work in a team environment. Share knowledge and help to grow others
  • Desire to understand the reasons for delivery to deliver the right solution
  • Strive to continually learn and improve

Minimum Requirements & Skillset:

  • Relevant Degree/ Diploma
  • C# .Net 3.5+
  • SQL Server 2008/2012

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • .Net
  • SQL

