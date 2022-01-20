C# Developer

A financial services group is looking for an intermediate level C# developer to join their team.

Please see the requirements below.

Responsibilities:

Deliver Business value through quality technical solutions and code

Be accountable for projects. Take ownership from start to finish of all tasks

Drive the technical standard higher through innovative and scalable technology delivery

Understand our business and clients and deliver great services

Work internally to improve and automate our service offerings to clients

Ensuring that the website and internal systems have maximum uptime

Design and deliver scalable, secure code that enable our digital offering

Behaviours:

Passion for software development and delivering great solutions

Continually learns and grows own skills and industry knowledge

Creative visualisation, critical thinking, inductive and deductive reasoning. An ability to think outside the box.

Collaborative coordination and time management. Be Proactive and take initiative.

Capacity to work under pressure while observing high quality standards.

Problem solving and analysis. Add value to business outcomes.

Must be able to work in a team environment. Share knowledge and help to grow others

Desire to understand the reasons for delivery to deliver the right solution

Strive to continually learn and improve

Minimum Requirements & Skillset:

Relevant Degree/ Diploma

C# .Net 3.5+

SQL Server 2008/2012

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position