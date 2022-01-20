Desktop Engineer

Jan 20, 2022

Roles and responsibilities

  • To provide immediate first line support and daily assistance of all IT related issues
  • Assisting the IT Manager
  • Troubleshooting and problem solving of desktop issues (Local and Remote)
  • Assist with backup procedures
  • Maintaining Server room (Switches, Router, UPS )
  • Assisting with uptime and monitoring of the IT infrastructure
  • Manage assets and software licenses – capture all details in IT equipment database
  • Hardware and Software – setup, repair, configure, troubleshoot
  • Assisting with general tasks and administration.
  • Improving helpdesk turnaround time and escalation of any issues and calls
  • Ensure prompt feedback to all calls assigned and do follow ups with users
  • Assisting with the Helpdesk function – logging and maintaining all support calls

Requirements

  • 2-3 years’ experience with exposure to IT systems in a corporate environment
  • Licence and own transport is essential
  • CompTia A+ CompTia N+ essential
  • Knowledge of IP networks and protocols
  • Understanding of network services
  • Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Windows client operating systems (windows 10 ,Mac OS)
  • Advanced knowledge of commonly used applications (Microsoft office)
  • Microsoft Terminal server knowledge advantageous
  • Detailed knowledge of computer hardware
  • Microsoft Teams
  • User liaison principles (Must be patient when dealing with difficult ‘users’)
  • Knowledge of LAN and WAN products and protocols
  • Excellent organisational and interpersonal skills

  • Must have a good telephonic manner and communication skills

  • Attention to detail, Accurate and analytical

  • Willingness to learn and follow through on operations
  • Handle stress very well and work under lots of pressure
  • Troubleshooting ability & quick learner for recurring problems
  • Flexible with working hours & availability to work afterhours

Desired Skills:

  • CompTia A+
  • CompTia N +
  • Microsoft Windows
  • Mac OS
  • IP Networks
  • Microsoft Office
  • Microsoft Terminal Server
  • LAN
  • WAN

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Dynamic Business School in Sandton.

Please visit our website –

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Salary
  • Provident Fund

