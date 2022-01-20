Desktop Engineer

Roles and responsibilities
- To provide immediate first line support and daily assistance of all IT related issues
- Assisting the IT Manager
- Troubleshooting and problem solving of desktop issues (Local and Remote)
- Assist with backup procedures
- Maintaining Server room (Switches, Router, UPS )
- Assisting with uptime and monitoring of the IT infrastructure
- Manage assets and software licenses – capture all details in IT equipment database
- Hardware and Software – setup, repair, configure, troubleshoot
- Assisting with general tasks and administration.
- Improving helpdesk turnaround time and escalation of any issues and calls
- Ensure prompt feedback to all calls assigned and do follow ups with users
- Assisting with the Helpdesk function – logging and maintaining all support calls
Requirements
- 2-3 years’ experience with exposure to IT systems in a corporate environment
- Licence and own transport is essential
- CompTia A+ CompTia N+ essential
- Knowledge of IP networks and protocols
- Understanding of network services
- Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Windows client operating systems (windows 10 ,Mac OS)
- Advanced knowledge of commonly used applications (Microsoft office)
- Microsoft Terminal server knowledge advantageous
- Detailed knowledge of computer hardware
- Microsoft Teams
- User liaison principles (Must be patient when dealing with difficult ‘users’)
- Knowledge of LAN and WAN products and protocols
- Excellent organisational and interpersonal skills
-
Must have a good telephonic manner and communication skills
-
Attention to detail, Accurate and analytical
- Willingness to learn and follow through on operations
- Handle stress very well and work under lots of pressure
- Troubleshooting ability & quick learner for recurring problems
- Flexible with working hours & availability to work afterhours
Desired Skills:
- CompTia A+
- CompTia N +
- Microsoft Windows
- Mac OS
- IP Networks
- Microsoft Office
- Microsoft Terminal Server
- LAN
- WAN
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Dynamic Business School in Sandton.
Please visit our website – [URL Removed]
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Salary
- Provident Fund