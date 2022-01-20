Desktop Support Technician required at a leading-edge technology company working with one-of-a-kind applications supporting IT services, in Pretoria.
Duties & Responsibilities but not limited to
- Ensure all staff can effectively exchange information via email, file sharing and other tools.
- Install relevant software and configure access for people to do their jobs.
- Maintain and configure hardware to ensure minimum downtime.
- Make sure the group’s websites are up and running and updates are loaded when required.
- Safeguard connections through monitoring and maintenance of networks.
- First level software support for a range of applications.
- Running the helpdesk and resolving tickets raised.
- Guarantees as much as possible that things work when they need to.
Minimum Requirements
- Relevant Certification (A+, N+ or similar)
- 5+ years’ experience in IT support.
- Microsoft 365 administration
- cPanel & domain administration
- Network administration (Unifi preferred)
- Laptop / Desktop / Mac office support
- Pastel support (preferred)
- Helpdesk support (Atera preferred)
- CCTV support – Hikvision (beneficial)
- Gallagher Access (beneficial)
- Communicates effectively with all types of people, both written and verbal.
- Thinks out of the box and look for new and innovative ways to do things.
- Effectively works under pressure.
- Has an aptitude for technical activities
- Conveys a positive attitude even in difficult circumstances.
- Handles conflict in a way that will ensure a positive outcome.
- Has an up-to-date knowledge of the latest IT trends.
- Focuses on customer service with a genuine desire to assist.
Desired Skills:
- Desktop Support Technician
- Apple Certified
- Help Desk Support
- Pastel support
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate