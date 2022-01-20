Desktop Support Technician

Desktop Support Technician required at a leading-edge technology company working with one-of-a-kind applications supporting IT services, in Pretoria.

Duties & Responsibilities but not limited to

Ensure all staff can effectively exchange information via email, file sharing and other tools.

Install relevant software and configure access for people to do their jobs.

Maintain and configure hardware to ensure minimum downtime.

Make sure the group’s websites are up and running and updates are loaded when required.

Safeguard connections through monitoring and maintenance of networks.

First level software support for a range of applications.

Running the helpdesk and resolving tickets raised.

Guarantees as much as possible that things work when they need to.

Minimum Requirements

Relevant Certification (A+, N+ or similar)

5+ years’ experience in IT support.

Microsoft 365 administration

cPanel & domain administration

Network administration (Unifi preferred)

Laptop / Desktop / Mac office support

Pastel support (preferred)

Helpdesk support (Atera preferred)

CCTV support – Hikvision (beneficial)

Gallagher Access (beneficial)

Communicates effectively with all types of people, both written and verbal.

Thinks out of the box and look for new and innovative ways to do things.

Effectively works under pressure.

Has an aptitude for technical activities

Conveys a positive attitude even in difficult circumstances.

Handles conflict in a way that will ensure a positive outcome.

Has an up-to-date knowledge of the latest IT trends.

Focuses on customer service with a genuine desire to assist.

Desired Skills:

Desktop Support Technician

Apple Certified

Help Desk Support

Pastel support

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

