Desktop Support Technician

Jan 20, 2022

Desktop Support Technician required at a leading-edge technology company working with one-of-a-kind applications supporting IT services, in Pretoria.

Duties & Responsibilities but not limited to

  • Ensure all staff can effectively exchange information via email, file sharing and other tools.
  • Install relevant software and configure access for people to do their jobs.
  • Maintain and configure hardware to ensure minimum downtime.
  • Make sure the group’s websites are up and running and updates are loaded when required.
  • Safeguard connections through monitoring and maintenance of networks.
  • First level software support for a range of applications.
  • Running the helpdesk and resolving tickets raised.
  • Guarantees as much as possible that things work when they need to.

Minimum Requirements

  • Relevant Certification (A+, N+ or similar)
  • 5+ years’ experience in IT support.
  • Microsoft 365 administration
  • cPanel & domain administration
  • Network administration (Unifi preferred)
  • Laptop / Desktop / Mac office support
  • Pastel support (preferred)
  • Helpdesk support (Atera preferred)
  • CCTV support – Hikvision (beneficial)
  • Gallagher Access (beneficial)
  • Communicates effectively with all types of people, both written and verbal.
  • Thinks out of the box and look for new and innovative ways to do things.
  • Effectively works under pressure.
  • Has an aptitude for technical activities
  • Conveys a positive attitude even in difficult circumstances.
  • Handles conflict in a way that will ensure a positive outcome.
  • Has an up-to-date knowledge of the latest IT trends.
  • Focuses on customer service with a genuine desire to assist.

