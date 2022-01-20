Info and Data Management Specialist at IT Network

Info and Data Management Specialist

12 month contract

Pretoria

The Specialist will analyse and provide expert advice on information and data management processes in order to achieve business objectives.

Education and Experince

Bachelors Degree

8-10 years’ experience in a similar environment

Essential Skills

A minimum of five years of programming experience in the design, implementation, operations and maintenance of complex database applications if required.

Experience with relational database management systems and MS SQL and with the .NET application development framework is required.

Experience with AJAX and XML as well as hands-on experience with C# language is desirable.

Knowledge of information technology / information management, particularly in systems analysis, database design and programming.

Knowledge of several high level programming languages and significant exposure to and demonstrated proficiency in all aspects of programming and analysis, including structured/object-oriented design, relational systems, scripting and query languages, document design and management, hardware and software requirements, systems facilities and execution protocols.

Expertise in data center management and data governance.

Problem solving skills

Optimistation of processes and systems.

Recommended Skills

Knowledge of statistical software and data standards is desirable.

Excellent understanding of data administration and management functions.

Familiarity with modern database and information systems technologies

Desired Skills:

MS SQL

.NET

C#

AJAX

XML

