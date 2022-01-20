Intermediate C# Backend Developer Cape Town Market Related Salary at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

A very large and reputable financial services business based in Cape Town with a big footprint across Africa is currently on the lookout for an intermediate C# Backend Developer to join their winning team. They build software solutions that make their clients lives easier.

You will be required to be a critical thinker, with troubleshooting capabilities; Be responsible for improving the performance of systems, ensure the elegant robust code is written and also assist with analysis where required.

Sounds interesting? Don’t let the opportunity slide, APPLY NOW!!!

Requirements:

5 years’ experience

C#

SQL

FO

SSRS

Dynatrate

Crystal

Grafana

Redgate

Qualifications

Degree in Computer Engineering or Computer Science

Reference Number for this position is WM53496 which is a permanent position based in Cape Town offering a market related salary negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Wendy on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

C#

FO

SSRS

SQL

.NET

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position